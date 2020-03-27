Do Not Sell My Personal Information
He’s one of the best in the league’ – The best Millwall tweets about ‘outstanding’ defender

Published

7 mins ago

on

After a disappointing campaign 12 months ago that was overshadowed by a loss of form and a couple of nasty injuries, Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson has looked back to his best in 2019-2020.

It seems like a long time ago that Hutchinson found himself on the bench during Neil Harris’ final few matches as manager – with the Newcastle-born centre-back showing signs of the performances he produced two seasons back when he won the club’s player of the season award at a canter.

In total this term, Hutchinson has started 27 Championship games, and has already scored more goals this season than any other in his career, which includes crucial strikes against Charlton Athletic and the recent winner at Preston North End.

Despite Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith scoring the goals to put the Lions within touching distance of the top-six, Gary Rowett’s men have the sixth-best defence in the division, and the work of Hutchinson and co certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed amongst the fanbase.

Here’s the evidence, as we’ve gathered together the best tweets about Hutchinson over the course of the past eight months….

He's one of the best in the league' – The best Millwall tweets about 'outstanding' defender

