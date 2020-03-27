He’s one of the best in the league’ – The best Millwall tweets about ‘outstanding’ defender

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

After a disappointing campaign 12 months ago that was overshadowed by a loss of form and a couple of nasty injuries, Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson has looked back to his best in 2019-2020.

It seems like a long time ago that Hutchinson found himself on the bench during Neil Harris’ final few matches as manager – with the Newcastle-born centre-back showing signs of the performances he produced two seasons back when he won the club’s player of the season award at a canter.

In total this term, Hutchinson has started 27 Championship games, and has already scored more goals this season than any other in his career, which includes crucial strikes against Charlton Athletic and the recent winner at Preston North End.

Despite Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith scoring the goals to put the Lions within touching distance of the top-six, Gary Rowett’s men have the sixth-best defence in the division, and the work of Hutchinson and co certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed amongst the fanbase.

Here’s the evidence, as we’ve gathered together the best tweets about Hutchinson over the course of the past eight months….

Shaun Hutchinson top class!. — AaronPaul Media🎙📻 (@mediaAaron) October 26, 2019

Probably the best first half I’ve seen in my life. Second half was a bit drab but you can’t blame them after that first. Matt Smith, wow. Shaun Hutchinson, wow. Bartosz Bialkowski, wow. 2 points off the play offs – is it back on?! 😍 #Millwall — Jack Clarke (@jack_clarke) March 6, 2020

Shaun Hutchinson has really stepped up this season, been outstanding — Lucas🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LucasMFC_) December 16, 2019

Shaun Hutchinson is one of the best CBs in the league the geezer is unreal! #millwall — HarryHocknull (@harrymfc1) November 9, 2019

Just a reminder that Shaun Hutchinson came to Millwall as a FREE transfer!!

How good has he been this season?#Millwall pic.twitter.com/JDxQ4qXELk — Dan Poore (@DanPoore3) February 29, 2020

Shaun Hutchinson is the best centre half in the league. No question about it — Mark.. (@MLong94) March 6, 2020

Don't know how popular this opinion is but Shaun Hutchinson was Neil Harris' best signing. Not a definite thought but just crossed my mind, maybe Saville but who knows — Dan (@RowettEra) February 16, 2020

