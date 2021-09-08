‘He’s on fire’, ‘Don’t get too excited’ – Many Rotherham United fans react to player’s exploits

Many Rotherham United fans have taken to Twitter to react to Will Grigg’s first goal for the club as he scored on debut in the 6-0 away win over Doncaster Rovers.

The Millers travelled across Yorkshire for this Papa John’s Trophy game at the Keepmoat Stadium and quickly dispatched of their Sky Bet League One rivals thanks to goals from Mickel Miller, Freddie Ladapo, Louis Jones (og), Grigg, Jake Hull and Joe Mattock.

In all it was a resounding performance for the team as a whole but the undoubted highlight was new signing Grigg getting off the mark for his new club as he tapped home from close ranger following a Ladapo effort that rebounded into his path.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Rotherham United faithful to react to their new striker’s goal, with many taking to social media to air their views on his exploits.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Done more in a 9 shirt today then hirst ever did — Tom Eyre (@TomEyre7) September 7, 2021

Don't be too excited, it's only Donnie we're playing — Philip Atkinson (@Millerscork) September 7, 2021

League 1 is terrified — Simon Walton (@siwalton_) September 7, 2021

your defence is terrified — Leon 🇷🇸 (@leonjr0) September 7, 2021

Somebody call the fire brigade…there’s a man, named Will Grigg…and he’s on fire!! 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/dA23BbfnUa — Nick Chapman (@Nick_Steelers) September 7, 2021