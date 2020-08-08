‘He’s obsessed’ – Liam Cooper’s verdict on key Leeds United figure

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has described Marcelo Bielsa as ‘obsessed’ when it comes to coaching. The Scotland international has been a big part of Bielsa’s plans throughout the Argentinian’s time at the club, and he’s set to be once more as the Whites embark on their Premier League adventure, starting in September. Bielsa has shown what he is capable off over the past couple of seasons and has turned a team that finished 13th in the 2017-2018 campaign, to one that managed a third and first placed finish in the space of two years. Cooper has expressed that he’s constantly improving players within the squad, and that everyone around Leeds has reaped the rewards from working with the world-class coach. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Cooper said: “He’s obsessed, he’s obsessed with coaching, with improving players and he’s definitely done that to our squad and we’ve reaped the rewards from the two years working with him.

“From a team that finished 13th/14th the season before he came in to be in the top two for almost two years is some going in the Championship.”

Can you get 100% in this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against? West Brom Huddersfield Town Reading Brentford

The Verdict

Bielsa is truly remarkable and his methods have been utterly brilliant since coming in and taking charge at Leeds.

The proof is in the pudding, and with Leeds being crowned champions it just shows the dramatic turnaround that he has spear-headed and he’s now given players such as Liam Cooper a chance to lead the Whites into the Premier League.

It will be very interesting to see how they get on in the top-flight next season, but there’s no reason why they can’t carry on being successful and steer well clear of relegation, especially if Bielsa opts to stay on for the long-term.