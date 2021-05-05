‘He’s not wrong’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react as Millwall ace rips into Robins’ performance

Millwall goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski says that Bristol City were the worst team the Lions have faced in the Championship this season.

City fell to their third successive league defeat under Nigel Pearson last weekend, losing 4-1 to Millwall at the Den.

The Lions were ahead on five minutes through Jed Wallace’s strike, but Tommy Conway found a rapid equaliser for City.

But goals from Scott Malone, Billy Mitchell and Tom Bradshaw had Millwall 4-1 up on 58 minutes, in a contest which was one-way traffic from the off.

Speaking to the News at Den, Bialkowski ripped into City’s performance, saying: “The last game, Bristol were gone, they looked like they wanted to go on holidays already. They didn’t care, I’m sorry. I think they were the worst team we’ve played against this season.

“They’ve got decent players and a decent squad. Sometimes it’s hard. I’m not saying it’s easy for us to play every single game with that mentality.”

The Robins have picked up only one win in their last 12 matches, with their season very much fizzling out under Pearson who signed a three-year deal last week.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to Bialkowski’s comments, with the Polish shot-stopper not holding back in his comments…

Can’t argue with anything he has said … it was embarrassing and the players and club should be ashamed of themselves — James Gilmore (@jammergilmore) May 5, 2021

Pearson needs to show this to the players, they obviously are not feeling it. — Martyn McGill (@NYTRAM1) May 5, 2021

Hopefully a shakeup over the summer will fix things, but a slight worry at this stage that the manager we've hired to be a hard-man and a motivator hasn't been able to motivate them? — andy giddings (@andygiddings) May 5, 2021

Pearson was the one hugging him as they came out for the second half! Save it until after the game; it was all too cosy! — Eldavido (@DavidHa28348221) May 5, 2021

He’s 100 correct & it’s been like that most of the season ..!! — Justin Hoggans (@HoggansJustin) May 5, 2021

He’s not wrong — Matty Davis (@MattDavis1897) May 5, 2021

Couldn’t of put it better ourselves — ⚽ (@BristolCityLads) May 5, 2021

The Millwall keeper is spot on! — Paul Whitwell (@whitwell_paul) May 5, 2021