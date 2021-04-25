‘He’s not wrong’ – Many Ipswich supporters react as Paul Cook brutally slams his squad for performances

Ipswich Town’s struggles in-front of goal continued yesterday as they were held to a goalless draw by AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road.

It was an improvement on the reverse fixture from a few weeks prior when the Dons smashed the Tractor Boys 3-0 at Plough Lane, but there was nothing for Ipswich fans to smile about as it saw their play-off hopes pretty much dashed.

Quite frankly their recent performances haven’t been worthy of a top six finish and since Paul Cook took charge of the club in early March, Ipswich have only won two games.

It’s now been six matches since they scored a goal and their woes inside the opposition box have come at the worst possible time – but it’s not just in attack where Cook believes the squad are lacking.

In a scathing assessment of his squad following the stalemate with relegation-threatened Wimbledon, Cook labelled Ipswich’s first half showing as one of the ‘worst performances’ he’s seen in his managerial career, and that his squad were ‘not far off a Sunday League team’.

You can call yourself a true Ipswich Town fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Tractorboys quiz

1 of 20 What year were Ipswich Town founded in? 1877 1878 1879 1880

Despite saying in midweek that he would not criticise his players in public, Cook did a complete 180 and it seems as though Ipswich supporters are happy with his honesty judging by the responses to his comments.

We can’t keep painting over cracks. This is an honest review and shows total respect to the fans at #itfc — BecclesITFC (@suffolkboy82) April 24, 2021

Doesn't need to critise as fans we can see the issues. The performances don't reflect the aspirations of the new owners. As a season ticket holder I feel cheated by some of the players performances. — Adrian Hall (@AdrianH77207824) April 24, 2021

"You look at some of ours and it's like they don't like being footballers. Well they won't have to wait much longer for that to happen" Absolute 🔥🔥🔥 — Max (@GorseGeek35) April 24, 2021

This is the worst Ipswich team in its history, so why shouldn't he say these things? They have let him down and most of them will be long gone by August. — SB (@pacificdust) April 24, 2021

What an insult to Sunday pub league football — Stuart Watts (@Stuartstwtts) April 24, 2021

He’s not wrong tho is he — Simo (@Simo170482) April 24, 2021

Either the most honest manager in the club’s history or the most stupid, answers on a post card please! — Alun M Jones (@AlunMJones) April 24, 2021

We know your thoughts PC and share your frustrations. Now show a little class and shut up! #itfc — Richard (@BroadReach53) April 25, 2021