Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘He’s not wrong’ – Many Ipswich supporters react as Paul Cook brutally slams his squad for performances

Published

7 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town’s struggles in-front of goal continued yesterday as they were held to a goalless draw by AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road.

It was an improvement on the reverse fixture from a few weeks prior when the Dons smashed the Tractor Boys 3-0 at Plough Lane, but there was nothing for Ipswich fans to smile about as it saw their play-off hopes pretty much dashed.

Quite frankly their recent performances haven’t been worthy of a top six finish and since Paul Cook took charge of the club in early March, Ipswich have only won two games.

It’s now been six matches since they scored a goal and their woes inside the opposition box have come at the worst possible time – but it’s not just in attack where Cook believes the squad are lacking.

In a scathing assessment of his squad following the stalemate with relegation-threatened Wimbledon, Cook labelled Ipswich’s first half showing as one of the ‘worst performances’ he’s seen in his managerial career, and that his squad were ‘not far off a Sunday League team’.

You can call yourself a true Ipswich Town fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Tractorboys quiz

1 of 20

What year were Ipswich Town founded in?

Despite saying in midweek that he would not criticise his players in public, Cook did a complete 180 and it seems as though Ipswich supporters are happy with his honesty judging by the responses to his comments.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘He’s not wrong’ – Many Ipswich supporters react as Paul Cook brutally slams his squad for performances

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: