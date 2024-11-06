This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR should look to send Elijah Dixon-Bonner out on loan in the January transfer window.

That's according to Football League World's fan pundit for the R's, Louis Moir, who believes that the midfielder is not up to the standard that is required for the Championship.

After starting out with Arsenal, Dixon-Bonner then came through the youth ranks with Liverpool, and made three senior appearances for the Merseyside club.

However, he was released following the expiration of his contract in the summer of 2022, and then went on to join QPR in October that year.

Now though, it seems there may be a feeling among some supporters, that the 23-year-old should be moved on again when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

QPR sent Elijah Dixon-Bonner loan message

It was a frustrating debut season at Loftus Road for Dixon-Bonner, with the midfielder making just one brief first-team appearance amid some significant injury issues.

He was a more regular feature for QPR last season, making a total of 24 appearances for the club as they avoided relegation from the Championship, with 11 of those coming as a starter.

This summer then saw Dixon-Bonner handed a new deal to extend his stay at Loftus Road, although he has again struggled this for opportunities in the current campaign.

While he has started all three Carabao Cup games played by Marti Cifuentes' side this season, in the Championship, he has managed just two brief substitute appearances for the club.

That comes amid the emergence of others, such as new signing Jonathan Varane or academy graduate Kieran Morgan ahead of his in the pecking order.

As a result, Moir believes his side should look to loan Dixon-Bonner out to give him more game time in January, and is skeptical about how much longer he will be with the club for.

When asked if there is a player he thinks his side should loan out in the January transfer window, the QPR fan told Football League World: "I was saying in the summer that he had to go out on loan, and that was Dixon-Bonner.

"I was surprised we actually gave him a new deal, but maybe that was just Marti giving him a chance and seeing how he could do.

"But when he's been given chances in the cup or coming on or starting the odd - and that's including last season as well - he just doesn't look up for it in terms of the quality.

"He doesn't impact games and I think now with potentially our midfield being transformed with the likes of Kieran Morgan coming up from the development squad, Varane, Madsen improving and looking back.

"Colback's injured but when he comes back he's well above Dixon-Bonner in the pecking order, so he's just not going to play football and I can see him, to be honest, not being at the club next season.

"I'd be very surprised, depending on how long his new contract was that is, we might have to just send him out on loan, but he's not for it I don't think at this level.

"For his own sake, obviously he's still fairly young, he needs to go out and play football so I think he'll be out on loan in January.

"But I think it shows that the likes of Kieran Morgan - who's an 18-year-old - who's in a way randomly come out of the blue from the development squad and is starting in the Championship and he looks and more than capable.

"And if he's coming in, he's above Dixon-Bonner straight away, so it must show in training, and not just in training, but when it matters on the pitch.

"It's a shame really because it's not working out for him but I just don't think he's good enough for the Championship at all, so Dixon-Bonner's got to go out on loan to play football for his own sake in January."

It has been a tough start to the season for Cifuentes' side, who have taken just ten points from 14 league games so far, leaving them 23rd in the Championship table.

Championship standings - after games played 5th November 2024 Position Club Played GD Points 21st Preston North End 13 -6 14 22nd Luton Town 13 -6 12 23rd QPR 14 -11 10 24th Portsmouth 14 -14 9

QPR are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

Midfielder should look to secure Loftus Road exit

It would seem to make sense for Dixon-Bonner to try and secure a loan move away from QPR in the January window.

At 23-years-old, he has not played anywhere near as much senior football as many other players who are the same age as him.

If he does want to further his career, that is something that surely has to change sooner rather than later, and a loan move may be the best way of doing that.

He does seem to be out of the picture at QPR, and therefore unlikely to get those opportunities with Cifuentes' side.

That will also make it hard for him to attract interest from elsewhere in a permanent move, but if he is able to impress on loan, that situation could potentially change.

Given that could all possibly clear space and add to the budget for other signings at QPR, this could therefore be a sensible move for all involved.