‘He’s not the right fit’ – Leeds United make definitive player decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Mirror has revealed that Daniel Ayala will not be joining Leeds United this summer as the defender looks for a new club after confirming that he will be leaving Middlesbrough on a free.

The Whites had been linked with a move for the experienced centre-half this summer but that will now not be happening and it remains to be seen where the player ends up.

With that in mind, are our writers surprised Leeds haven’t taken him on? We discuss…

Jacob Potter

I have to admit that I am surprised by this decision.

Leeds are going to need to strengthen their defensive options heading into next season, and I would have thought that Ayala would be the right player that fits into Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He’d be available on a free as well, so you would have imagined that it would be a no-brainer for Bielsa to land his signature in the summer.

It seems unlikely that Brighton and Hove Albion are going to want to sell Ben White permanently ahead of next year’s campaign, so Bielsa needs to find an alternative at the earliest of opportunities heading into the summer transfer window.

I’m stunned by Leeds’ decision not to pursue a deal to sign the Spanish defender.

Alfie Burns

Not really, he didn’t ever really feel like he was the right fit for Leeds United and their style of play.

Leeds enjoy spades of possession and the way they manipulate the ball is quite specific. It suits players like Liam Cooper and Ben White, whilst Gaetano Berardi has tailored his game over two seasons to fit Marcelo Bielsa’s style. Ayala is good on the ball, but hardly at that level.

There are a couple of other things to consider, with Leeds clearly favouring carrying a younger centre-back alongside Cooper. White has been the man this season, and they will look to re-sign him, but if they can’t it’ll be someone in the same mould coming in as first choice.

Ultimately, Ayala doesn’t standout as someone who is good enough for where Leeds want to be. He’s not the right fit in terms of style or age.

Finally, these rumours can be put to bed and Leeds can focus on the men they really want to be at the centre of their defence long-term.

Sam Rourke

I’m not shocked at this news in all honesty.

I never really felt like Ayala would be a strong fit in a Bielsa team, and I have concerns about his mobility at the back.

Excellent in the air and strong in the tackle, Ayala is a competent Championship defender and I have no doubts he’d be able to operate consistently in the second tier.

But, Leeds have aspirations of playing in the Premier League and I couldn’t see the former Norwich man near the starting XI if the Whites do get promoted.