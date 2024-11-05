This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Plymouth Argyle's start to the season has been an extremely difficult one, especially away from home, with Wayne Rooney also struggling to find a way to get the Devonshire club firing on the road.

A 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday was yet another tough day for the Pilgrims, who have been on the losing side six times already in away games this campaign, and improvements will be sought to help fix some of the problems that they are facing,

However, it will take time for Plymouth to start finding those victories away from Home Park, and while January does offer them a chance to enhance the squad, it is hard to see how money will be spent, but it is required otherwise they could start to be cut adrift.

While additions need to be made, it would not be a surprise to see some of those on the fringes of the squad let go to help make space for any incomings, as Argyle look to retain their Championship status.

Predictions made for Plymouth's transfer window

While their form at home has been reasonably impressive, beating the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland on their own patch, they have struggled to carry that with them on their travels, and that has put them into early relegation contenders.

Rooney has managed to galvanise his young team to play some very exciting football, but his squad does not quite have the quality needed to compete in the Championship at this point, and the January window can not come quick enough.

Football League World has asked their Plymouth Fan Pundit, Chris, for two predictions ahead of the winter transfer window concerning his team.

He told FLW: "As with any transfer window, there are already rumours swirling around in the mix in relation to who's going to be coming into the squad and who may be leaving.

"A lot of that focus seems to be on improving the defensive areas of the squad as we've yet to keep a clean sheet this season as well as hopefully some additional attacking midfield options, to help that link up play between our midfield options of Adam Randell and Darko Gyabi towards our strikers such as Ryan Hardie and hopefully the returning Muhamed Tijani.

"With that in mind, it's predicted that there's going to be some people leaving the squad as well, most likely on loans, but possibly on permanent deals to seek out more permanent first team football options."

Chris continued: "One of those I predict that will be moving on would be Callum Wright. I believe that he has shown he has some qualities in the Championship. However, he's not receiving enough game-time, I believe, for him to achieve his best here at Argyle.

"It may be that he wishes to get more first team opportunities in League One, as have many players that have left this summer have also opted to do, such as Dan Scarr and Callum Burton going off to Wrexham, for example.

"With that in mind, I believe that we will also see other players considering loan moves as well as incomings, potentially on loan options as well.

"There may also be the scope that our owners will consider taking advantage of permanently signing some of our loan players such as Ibrahim Cissoko or Darko Gyabi. However, I imagine that these players would require quite large price tags and if we were to go straight for them, it may eliminate any further options in the transfer market."

Callum Wright Plymouth Argyle Stats All Comps (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2022/23 23 4 5 2023/24 26 - 2 2024/25* 10 - - *Stats correct as of 04/11/2024

Moving Wright on is the correct decision

Wright has had a difficult time since moving to Home Park from Blackpool in January 2023, and has only started twice in the Championship this season.

The attacking midfielder was linked with a move to Lincoln City in the summer, according to Alan Nixon, but a lack of options to play in that number 10 role at Plymouth meant that he stayed in Devon for the start of this campaign.

However, the January transfer window comes with new opportunities for both Wright and Argyle themselves, and if they manage to find a replacement, the 24-year-old may be able to get a move to League One.

On the other hand, with Cissoko out of action for the next two months, Rooney may be forced to change his system in the coming weeks, and Wright may just fire himself into contention for a place in the starting XI at Plymouth.