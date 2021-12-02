‘He’s not ready’ – West Brom eyeing swoop for Championship prospect: The verdict 

This article is part of Football League World’s , ‘The Verdict series’ which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are going to face a pivotal period in the January transfer window with Valerien Ismael needing the right reinforcements to help get them closer to the top two in the Championship.

One area of the squad that has to be addressed by the Baggies in January is upfront. To that end, Football League World understands that West Brom are amongst the sides potentially interested in making a move for Derby County’s young forward Jack Stretton in the winter window.

Stretton has been handed some chances by Wayne Rooney at Derby this season given their small number of options upfront. He has managed to score one goal in eight Championship appearances, but he also has scored a further six goals in five games for the Rams’ under-23s.

So, with West Brom interested in a possible move for Stretton, we asked some of our FLW writers whether they think it would be a good addition for the Baggies to make…

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be a good addition for the future if West Brom did pull the move off.

Stretton is far from the finished article but under Valerien Ismael his game could improve in several areas.

I highly doubt the Baggies will sign Jordan Hugill permanently, so this could be a like-for-like replacement.

Whether he would get the game time he craves at the Hawthorns remains to be seen however, so therefore staying at Pride Park may be the best thing for the time being.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with this one.

1 of 30 What club does Ben Foster play for now? Bournemouth West Ham Watford Southampton

Ned Holmes

Signing Jack Stretton could make sense long term but he’s not ready to be their central striking option right now.

The Rams forward showed glimpses of his quality for Wayne Rooney’s side earlier in the season and West Brom do need more options up top but this move is not the solution right now.

In two or three years, Stretton may be ready to impact at first-team level but for a team like West Brom, he’s not the answer this season.

Signing a first-choice striker simply has to be the top priority right now for Valerien Ismael.

If Albion can sign Stretton and a new number nine then that would be ideal but the latter has to be the focus.

Billy Mulley

Jack Stretton is an exciting prospect and one that Derby will be reluctant to lose.

He has proven at first-team level already that he can make the step up to the Championship, possessing the intelligence of knowing when to come short and when to operate on the shoulder of the last defender.

He has also shown that he has an eye for goal, whilst his goal record for Derby’s U23s further emphasis that.

Stretton is a player that will be attracting a lot of attention because of how high his ceiling is, and whilst he has been close to the first-team this year, he will probably be down the pecking order at a team like West Brom, with the attacking talent that the Baggies possess.

With West Brom also after an immediate option up front, and with their Premier League ambitions, if he was to make a move to the Baggies, it is likely that he will not be too close to the first-team.