Since Anthony Patterson first claimed the number one spot at Sunderland back in early 2022, he has become arguably one of the most sought-after young goalkeepers in the country.

A string of impressive displays for the Black Cats over the last two seasons has seen him regularly linked with moves to the Premier League. Southampton, Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic were all rumoured to be showing interest in Patterson over the summer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be keen on Patterson after Gugliemo Vicario suffered an ankle injury recently.

However, it is Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United who are the latest to be linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Patterson’s stock has continued to rise since he helped Sunderland to victory in the League One play-off final back in 2022, and the academy graduate has been virtually ever present upon their return to the Championship, missing just five league games since their promotion back into the second tier.

A muscular injury has disrupted his 2024/25 campaign somewhat, but since his return in the 1-1 draw with Millwall on 23rd November, Patterson has kept two clean sheets from four games, taking his tally for the season to seven already.

Only five Championship ‘keepers have kept more clean sheets than Patterson, and he’s been a big factor in Regis Le Bris’ side’s impressive start to the season.

Anthony Patterson stats 24/25, with league ranking (Fotmob) Apps 15 Clean Sheets 7 (=5th) Save % 75% (6th) Goals Prevented 1.1 (12th) Goals Conceded per 90 0.8 (5th)

Manchester United is thought to be too big a jump for Patterson

We quizzed our resident Black Cats pundit, Jack Austwicke, on whether Patterson would be capable of making the step-up to the Red Devils, or whether a move to a club of that calibre is a step too far for him at present.

He said: “I don’t know if Patterson is good enough to start for Manchester United, I think that’s outrageous.

“They bought a Champions League finalist (Andre Onana) as a goalkeeper and still some people don’t think he’s good enough. So is a Championship goalkeeper going to be good enough?

“He’s definitely good enough to be a backup, play cup games and play when he’s (Onana) injured. But to be the number one of a team like Manchester United, the biggest club in the country, not yet for me.

“He’s a good goalkeeper, but not quite there yet for me.”

Losing Patterson would leave Sunderland short of viable options in goal

While the potential blow of losing Patterson would be softened slightly by receiving a substantial fee for the young ‘keeper, it would leave Sunderland short of long-term options in goal.

Simon Moore deputised for four games with Patterson sidelined earlier this season and although he kept three clean sheets in that time, all three came against struggling sides, in the form of Oxford United, QPR and Preston North End.

At 34, Moore is also approaching the end of his career and, having played just seven league games across the last two seasons, can’t really be the first-choice goalkeeper for a side who will have their eyes fixed firmly on achieving a play-off berth or better.

The only other senior option at the club is Blondy Nna Noukeu, but with the 23-year-old yet to make a senior appearance in the Football League, it would be a massive call for Le Bris to turn to him as well.

With that considered, if Patterson was to depart the Stadium of Light in January, the money received for him would need to be re-invested quickly or the Black Cats could face issues in the second half of the season.