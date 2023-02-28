“He’s not quite as quick as I was expecting” – Norwich City fan pundit offers honest verdict on Arsenal loanee Marquinhos

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City appeared to land somewhat of a coup on transfer deadline day in January when they announced the loan capture of Arsenal starlet Marquinhos.

The Brazilian is a relatively new arrival at the Gunners, having joined from Sao Paulo in his native country this past summer, but having played six times in all competitions in the 2022-23 season, the decision was made to send him to Norfolk for the remainder of the campaign.

The 19-year-old has had to bide his time as an unused substitute twice and he missed out on the matchday squad three times due to a knock picked up earlier in the month, but following an injury to Kieran Dowell he was finally handed his debut and a start against Cardiff City this past weekend.

It ended up being a successful first outing at Carrow Road for the youngster as he laid the ball off on the edge of the box for fellow countryman Gabriel Sara to fire home for the opening goal in the first half, and then four minutes later Marquinhos fired home Onel Hernandez’s cross inside the box to double Norwich’s advantage.

Whilst there was plenty to like about his first appearance in a Canaries shirt, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes admitted that the teenager didn’t quite live up to all of his expectations despite his goal and assist.

“I thought Marquinhos looked quite impressive,” Zeke said.

“I think there’s a long way to go obviously – he started off and didn’t look quite up to speed, it took him about 20 minutes until he was properly up to speed.

“But from that point he looked quite bright, he’s not quite as quick as I was expecting and I had been told, so that’s one thing that I was slightly disappointed with.

“But if he can keep contributing with goals and assists then obviously that will be amazing.

“He had quite a good relationship with Max Aarons on the right side, so I would imagine that he will keep his place and only improve.”

The Verdict

If the only thing that didn’t satisfy expectations was his pace, then Marquinhos has probably done a very good job on Norwich debut.

Let’s not forget that he is a young player in a foreign country and he will still be adapting and acclimatising to English football, and this loan stint in the Championship is likely going to be the making of him.

It will help as well that he has a fellow Brazilian in Sara in the squad to help him settle, and now he has his first appearance, assist and goal all out of the way he should flourish.

Arsenal will be pleased that he has made an immediate impact and by the end of the season when he has gained regular minutes for Norwich, he should be ready for Premier League football week in, week out.