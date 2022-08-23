“He’s not put a foot wrong so far” – Birmingham City fan pundit calls for Blues teenager to become permanent starter

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

New Birmingham City manager John Eustace has shown that he’s not afraid to utilise young players in his starting line-ups recently, with a few Blues players getting the chance to shine.

Jordan James has been a regular since Lee Bowyer’s time in charge and George Hall has started in the midfield alongside him, whilst Alfie Chang and Jobe Bellingham have also received Championship minutes.

Another young face to enter the picture has been Josh Williams, who came off the bench against Cardiff City and then started the following two league matches, with Maxime Colin pushed into a right-sided centre-back role.

The 19-year-old has impressed supporters in his time on the pitch, but it’s always a risk when potentially relying on a teenager for a long period of time.

In the view of FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Tom Oxland though, Williams is more-than ready to make that step up and be a regular part of the starting 11.

“Maxime Colin after a few injuries now isn’t the player he used to be sadly, so this is the time for Josh Williams now to step up into that right wing-back role and really make it his own,” Tom said.

“He’s not put a foot wrong so far and he’s been one of our most promising players going forward and he actually drives us forward and creates a lot of our attacks at the moment, and that’s crucial for us because in fairness at Cardiff, we showed that without him we lacked any attacking threat.

“So, Williams is huge for us and he’s a proper grafter, hard-working and a bit of a retro player – you don’t see many as hard-working as that anymore off the ball, and the fact that he’s got technical ability on the ball as well really helps his game and he will definitely go far and hopefully we can keep hold of him.”

The Verdict

Williams has been somewhat thrown in at the deep end for Birmingham, but so far he’s passed his tests with flying colours.

As Tom alluded to, Maxime Colin has lost his pace somewhat from a couple of years ago, and with the wing-back role nowadays needing someone to bomb on and be quick, the Frenchman just isn’t really up to it anymore.

Before the start of this season, Williams only had one FA Cup game to his name as a senior player, with the rest of his football coming for the under-18’s and 23’s.

But he’s clearly earned the opportunity to make an impression and that’s exactly what he has done, and he should go on to impress a lot more in the coming weeks and months if Eustace gives him the opportunities.