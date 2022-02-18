“He’s not just a head of curly hair who can do backflips” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit makes Marlon Fossey claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Burton Albion when they face AFC Wimbledon in League One tomorrow.

One of the individuals who is likely to feature for the Trotters in this particular fixture is wing-back Marlon Fossey.

Signed on a temporary basis by Bolton during the January transfer window, the 23-year-old has already managed to produce some eye-catching performances for the club in the third-tier.

During the nine league games that he has featured in for the club, Fossey has managed to provide three direct goal contributions.

The defender has also made 1.6 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per fixture in the third-tier for the Trotters and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.20 at this level.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt recently admitted that he believes that the club will be in a good position to sign Fossey on a permanent basis if Fulham are willing to sanction an exit this summer.

Making reference to this statement, FLW’s Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Ben Timberlake has insisted that his side should indeed be looking to make a move for Fossey if the opportunity presents itself.

Speaking to FLW about the defender, Timberlake said: “I honestly do think we should get Fossey on a permanent deal.

“Yes we should.

“He’s not just a head of curly hair who can do backflips, that just adds to the player that he is.

“He’s electric, he’s a joy to watch at times and I heard him say after he got his goal for us against Oxford, he said that he has had a five year goal drought which is incredibly surprising considering that he is a really progressive wing-back.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Bolton Wanderers players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did Eoin Doyle score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Bolton? More Less

“He likes to get involved, he likes to get forward and he likes to make things happen and that’s what we need.

“Evatt wants his wing-backs to get involved, that’s a huge part of his game plan with this five at the back system.

“Since Fossey has come, that formation has come on leaps and bounds, obviously it’s not just Fossy but he has been a testament to it.

“He’s still only young, he’s 23, he’s contributing now which hopefully will become on a regular basis and I think if his wages fall within our budget and Fulham are happy for him to go, then he’s absolutely a player we should be looking at.”