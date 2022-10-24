“He’s not impressed enormously at Watford – However…” – Hornets fan pundit offers verdict on Edo Kayembe performance in Luton drubbing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Slaven Bilic hasn’t had the smoothest of starts to life as Watford manager, and with their history of going through bosses at an alarming rate he was probably fearing for his job at one point last week.

However, after losing three of his first five matches in charge, including a humiliating first half battering at Millwall on Wednesday, he was able to get a strong reaction out of his squad at the most important of times as bitter rivals Luton Town visited Vicarage Road on Sunday.

And the M1 Derby ended up being settled in the opening 45 minutes, with goals from Keinan Davis and William Troost-Ekong setting the tone and then further strikes from Joao Pedro and Ken Sema in the second half wrapped up a decisive 4-0 success for the Hornets.

One player who featured for the entirety of the match was midfielder Edo Kayembe, a January recruit from Eupen of Belgium that hasn’t always impressed in a Watford shirt.

The DR Congo international hasn’t put in many good performances so far this season in the eyes of Hornets supporters, but FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie could have no complaints when it came to his showing against the Hatters.

“I’ve been rather critical of Edo Kayembe since he came to Watford – he’s extremely left-footed, doesn’t ever seem to touch the ball with his right foot, he’s not impressed enormously at Watford,” Justin said.

“However, yesterday I thought he played extremely well – I think he was linking a lot of the play, he was making some nice passes and on the whole I thought Edo Kayembe’s performance against Luton was very, very good – let’s hope he can keep that up.”

The Verdict

Kayembe hasn’t exactly pulled up any trees since arriving at Watford earlier this year – even when they were relegated to the Championship he’s not taken the level in his stride.

However, the Luton match may have been a sign of things to come when he has a bit of confidence in himself as he appeared to put in a much improved display on a big occasion.

You’ll never get much in the way of creativity from the engine room from Kayembe, but what he can do is form a solid partnership with Hamza Choudhury in the middle of the park for the Hornets.

Their defensive skills allows the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr to flourish in-front of them, and it could be the recipe for success for Bilic.