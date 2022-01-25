‘He’s not going to cost the world’ – Hull City pursue transfer move for 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

US international full-back DeAndre Yedlin is in talks regarding a potential move to Hull City after terminating his contract at Galatasaray, as per a report from The Athletic.

The 28-year-old already has plenty of experience in England after a six-year spell in the country, plying his trade for Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Newcastle United, spending the majority of that time with the latter as he managed to establish himself as a regular at St James’ Park.

However, he moved on to the Turkish capital last February and was a regular starter there but has now terminated his deal at Nef Stadyumu, leaving him free to negotiate with other sides.

One team thought to be interested in recruiting him is MLS side Inter Miami, who may have an advantage in this race with the potential opportunity to return to his home nation.

However, The Athletic believes the two sides aren’t close to making a breakthrough and as per the same outlet, they believe the Tigers may have their own special weapon with Director of Football Tan Kesler involved in the deal that brought the US international to Galatasaray.

If they can get this deal over the line, would it be a good signing? A much-needed addition at the MKM Stadium?

We asked three of our Football League World for their verdicts on these key points.

Chris Thorpe

He’s an absolute speed demon at full-back and would be an exciting addition for Hull fans to get behind.

Add to the fact that he has played a lot of football in England before and it is fair to say this would tick a lot of boxes for the Tigers.

You can already see that they will be very busy in the market because of the takeover, so it will be interesting to see where Yedlin fits in.

He can also operate further forwards when required, so that means Hull could look to utilise him more in an attacking sense it needs be.

It’s a very clever signing if they pull it off.

Toby Wilding

This you feel, could be a rather decent signing for Hull.

Having just seen the long-awaited takeover of the club completed, you feel Tigers fans will want to see something of a statement made in the remainder of the January transfer window.

Given the profile he has, Yedlin could well be that, and with plenty of Premier League experience, as well as a Championship promotion winners medal from his time with Newcastle, under his belt, he could be a more than useful option to help the Tigers re-establish themselves in the second-tier.

It seems therefore, that this could provide Hull with a strong and established left-back option on the pitch, and a bright start for the new owners off it, meaning this looks to be one worth pursuing for those now in charge at the MKM Stadium.

George Dagless

I think it could be a good signing, yes.

He’s not going to cost the world as he is a free agent whilst we’re already seeing the potential influence of the new owner with Yedlin last playing out in Turkey with Galatasaray.

He is a player with lots of great experience both in the Premier League and at international level, whilst he still has plenty of years left in the game so could be a good option for the medium term at least.

Indeed, he adds some experience to a Hull squad that is on the younger side and also is an option at wing-back and full-back where the Tigers currently need to strengthen.

I think it could be a decent signing when all is said and done.