“He’s not brought any better results” – Stoke City fan pundit issues honest Alex Neil verdict

Alex Neil surprised a lot of EFL fans back in August when he decided to swap the managerial job at Sunderland for their Championship rivals Stoke City.

The Scotsman had only been appointed at the Stadium of Light back in February but after losing just once between his appointment and the end of the season, Neil guided the Black Cats back to the Championship following their four-year exile in League One when winning the play-off final at Wembley.

Sunderland had invested in plenty of young talent ahead of the new season and had started it in decent form, including defeating the Potters 1-0 at the Bet365 Stadium, but just days later there was shock when it was announced that Neil was to replace Michael O’Neill in the dugout.

Neil though has not had an immediate impact at Stoke, picking up just 18 points out of a possible 45 with performances fluctuating from the good to the very poor.

Whilst there is still plenty of football to be played, Stoke currently sit in 17th position during the break for the FIFA World Cup, which is much lower than supporters would have perhaps anticipated.

Despite displaying excitement upon his arrival initially, FLW’s Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley is yet to be really impressed by Neil and has admitted that little has changed since he joined.

“If I’m to say right now whether or not I’m happy with what Alex Neil is doing – he’s not brought any better results, no better performances, the players look no more together or capable than they did under Michael O’Neill,” Ben said.

“He’s certainly more articulate in his press conferences about what he thinks is going wrong and what he’d like to do to fix them, certainly a little bit more open, but we need to start seeing some promise as to how he’s going to resolve these issues.

“He’s only been here for a dozen games or so, so it’s hard to judge at this moment, but based on what I’ve seen so far, I can’t say he’s made Stoke any better.”

The Verdict

Neil is an accomplished manager at Championship level, but on a footballing level you have to wonder if he made the right decision in switching clubs.

He has inferred that he has more control over things at Stoke compared to Sunderland and perhaps that’s one of the main reasons he switched clubs, but Sunderland have shown a bit more promise on the pitch than the Potters so far this season.

At the end of the day though, Neil is working with a squad he didn’t build and in January, we could see some more changes.

Even though results on the whole haven’t been ideal so far, we can only really judge Neil a few months later following the January transfer window as it’s still very early days – some managers though don’t get that kind of time at Championship level.