‘He’s not allowed to leave’, ‘He’s sublime!’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as player impresses vs Hull

Morgan Gibbs-White was a deadline day addition at Sheffield United, joining from Wolves on a season-long loan, and it’s fair to say he’s had a positive impact since signing.

Before the international break, Jokanovic’s side were struggling. They had just two points on the board after five games and were severely lacking any spark going forward.

It was clear they needed some additions, which led to Jokanovic himself putting the board under pressure to bring players in. With the wealth of striker options Sheffield United have, it’s clear they don’t lack personnel to put the ball in the net.

What they were lacking though was the supply. A creative midfielder who could get the side ticking in the final third. Morgan Gibbs-White is proving to be the spark they need as he continues his great start to his Sheffield United loan spell.

The young playmaker has been outstanding for the Blades, scoring two and assisting one in his two games so far and he’s showing no signs of slowing down in their latest game against Hull City.

Unsurprisingly, he’s caught the eye of many Sheffield United fans after his early assist for Billy Sharp. Here we look at some of the reactions from Twitter:

Gibbs white 🤩 the movement and hard work to create that goal — bri9gsy (@bri9gsy) September 18, 2021

Yes Billy!! And what a player is Gibbs White!! — Nicola “Hurricane” Hopewell (@BoxerHopewell) September 18, 2021

Pay whatever the Wolves ask for @Morgangibbs27 — Fifancos (@vivibasket14) September 18, 2021

Absolute peach of a cross from MGW! — Scott Pearson (@scottypee21) September 18, 2021

What did we do to deserve Gibbs white — Emma (@emmautbx) September 18, 2021

Pay all we have for Gibbs white — Taye Mosley (@TayeMosley1) September 18, 2021

gibbs white though you beauty 🥵❤️ — EL🇬🇧⚔️ (@Lazzers2) September 18, 2021