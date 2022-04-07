“He’s never looked like a favourite” – Millwall fan pundit issues verdict on 25-year-old amid imminent departure

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Connor Mahoney may have played his last match for Millwall after news emerged that his contract will not be renewed at the Lions beyond the end of the 2021-22 season.

Mahoney joined the London club in the summer of 2019 from AFC Bournemouth for a reported seven-figure fee after the winger never played a league match for the Cherries in his two years at the club.

The 25-year-old’s spell at The Den has brought a similar lack of production – in 60 league games for the club he has scored just three goals and notched six assists in that time.

Having started just once in the Championship this season, Mahoney will leave this summer for pastures new and FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Ryan Loftus believes that it is the right move for all parties.

“Connor Mahoney obviously isn’t on Gary Rowett’s wish-list,” Ryan said.

“He’s barely had a kick and today the club have just announced he won’t be signing an extension.

“He came in with a lot of hype around him – the club obviously spent over £1 million on him, he looked like he was going to be a very good player but really he didn’t get the most opportunities under (Neil) Harris and since Rowett’s come in he’s never looked like a favourite.

“It looks like the club are going to have wasted a lot of money on someone who has had very little impact and they’ll be losing him for free in the summer.”

The Verdict

Mahoney clearly has some talent but he’s flattered to deceive at Millwall.

It probably didn’t help his career that he never got a chance at Bournemouth after showing promise at Blackburn Rovers – in hindsight it was not a good career move.

But it’s difficult to analyse where the winger heads next as he’s not seen much action at all this season.

Could he still cut it at Championship level? At 25 years old he can still make it in the second tier but you could really see only the newly-promoted sides potentially taking a chance on him.