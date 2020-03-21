Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘He’s nailed it’, ‘Promotion please’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to update from Max Power

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sunderland midfielder Max Power has provided supporters with an update on Twitter and sent a message of encouragement during the fixture delay, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the North East club. 

The FA has suspended all professional football until the 30th of April at the earliest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though the full extent of the delay remains unknown.

Sunderland’s players have been given an extended break away from the Academy of Light and Power has reached out to fans during the uncertainty to send a message of encouragement–calling for them to “remain positive”.

Sunderland look well placed to launch a serious promotion charge when the League One fixtures resume.

The Black Cats are seventh in the table–only outside the top six on goal difference and three points back from the automatic promotion places.

You’d imagine that Power will have a key role to play for Phil Parkinson’s side in the run-in.

The central midfielder has been a regular fixture this season–making 38 appearances, regularly wearing the captain’s armband and popping up with some important goals.

Think you know Sunderland? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 16

Who scored Sunderland's first goal of 2004-05 in the home victory over Crewe Alexandra?

He appears to be a popular figure amongst the Stadium of Light faithful and many supporters were quick to respond to his message of encouragement.

Read the reaction of Sunderland fans here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘He’s nailed it’, ‘Promotion please’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to update from Max Power

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: