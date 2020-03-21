Sunderland midfielder Max Power has provided supporters with an update on Twitter and sent a message of encouragement during the fixture delay, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the North East club.

The FA has suspended all professional football until the 30th of April at the earliest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though the full extent of the delay remains unknown.

Sunderland’s players have been given an extended break away from the Academy of Light and Power has reached out to fans during the uncertainty to send a message of encouragement–calling for them to “remain positive”.

this together. Remain positive, tough times don’t last, tough people do ⚪️🔴 #SAFC — Max Power (@mp_1825) March 20, 2020

Sunderland look well placed to launch a serious promotion charge when the League One fixtures resume.

The Black Cats are seventh in the table–only outside the top six on goal difference and three points back from the automatic promotion places.

You’d imagine that Power will have a key role to play for Phil Parkinson’s side in the run-in.

The central midfielder has been a regular fixture this season–making 38 appearances, regularly wearing the captain’s armband and popping up with some important goals.

Think you know Sunderland? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 16 Who scored Sunderland's first goal of 2004-05 in the home victory over Crewe Alexandra? Carl Robinson Marcus Stewart Stephen Elliott Julio Arca

He appears to be a popular figure amongst the Stadium of Light faithful and many supporters were quick to respond to his message of encouragement.

Read the reaction of Sunderland fans here:

Keep them lads fit and well for us Max 💪 — Markymark21 (@marktsafc) March 20, 2020

With all the rest will you give you promotion please mate 🤣. Stay safe mate — Danny Owen (@Owen_DO) March 20, 2020

Well said captain 🔴⚪️🔴 — MackemCalum (@CalumGC2006) March 20, 2020

Make sure @baileywright92 is doing his physio cap — Peter Higgins (@PeterHigginss) March 21, 2020

Good man, stay fit, well and healthy, look after your home family for now. Once this has passed, you can look after your @SunderlandAFC family too ❤ all the best — Brian Cape (@BrianMCape) March 21, 2020

Captain on and off the pitch. He’s nailed it. https://t.co/piPobkL1k7 — Wise Men Say Podcast (@WiseMenSayPod) March 20, 2020

My captain make sure keep your family safe @mp_1825 we will be back together soon. 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️❤️❤️ https://t.co/VCujNKXT5M — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) March 20, 2020