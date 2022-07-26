“He’s massive for them” – Carlton Palmer makes honest claim about Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to put the disappointment of suffering defeat in the semi-finals of the play-offs earlier this year behind them by making a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign in League One.

One of the individuals who will be desperate to impress in the new term is Josh Windass.

After providing 15 direct goal contributions in the Championship during the 2020/21 season, Windass would have been hoping to spearhead a push for promotion in the previous campaign.

However, the attacking midfielder went on to miss a considerable chunk of the season due to injury.

In the 11 games that he was able to participate in at this level, Windass demonstrated glimpses of promise as he scored four goals and provided two assists for his team-mates.

With Wednesday set to take on Portsmouth on Saturday, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the 28-year-old is given the nod to feature in this particular fixture.

Ahead of this game, Carlton Palmer has admitted that he believes that Windass will be an important player for the Owls next season.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: “He’s massive for them, he really is massive for them.

“Josh is a Championship player, they did well to convince him to stay.

“When they didn’t get promotion, I think the discussion was give us a season and if we don’t go up we’ll let you go.

“Obviously last season Josh picked up injuries but that’s not normally like Josh, Josh is normally a very fit player.

“He’s trained really hard through the summer, I know that for a fact as he’s worked with Kell Brook’s [former IBF Welterweight champion] nutritionist and fitness people.

“So it’s massive for them, if Josh plays invariably they don’t lose.

“It’s a massive season personally for Josh as obviously he wants to be playing at the highest level that he wants to play and a big season for Sheffield Wednesday.”

25 quiz questions about Sheffield Wednesday managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 When did Sheffield Wednesday appoint Darren Moore as their manager? 2018 2019 2020 2021

The Verdict

Providing that Windass is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the upcoming campaign, there is a strong possibility that he will go on to set the third-tier alight with his attacking displays.

A talented player who managed to illustrate glimpses of his ability at this level in the previous term, the former Rangers man could potentially play a key role in Wednesday’s push for promotion.

When you consider that the Owls are also able to turn to the likes of Michael Smith and Lee Gregory for inspiration, it would be somewhat of a shock if they don’t challenge for a top-two finish as both of these forwards have excelled at this level in the past.

If he is handed the opportunity to impress against Portsmouth this weekend, Windass could establish himself as a regular member of the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future if he delivers the goods at Hillsborough.