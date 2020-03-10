‘He’s looked strong’, ‘Should keep his place’ – These Bristol City fans offer verdict on major selection conundrum

Bristol City remain in the hunt for a Championship play-off spot following their 1-1 draw against Fulham over the weekend, with Cottagers captain Tom Cairney cancelling out Nahki Wells’ opener for the Robins.

Wells thought he might have clinched a crucial three points for the south-west club when he nodded home Pedro Pereira’s delivery in the 70th minute, but Cairney’s 84th-minute strike from outside the box ensured the points were ultimately shared at Ashton Gate.

The result means that City are still sitting seventh in the Championship table despite having gone five games without a win, but Lee Johnson’s men have produced improved performances across their last two matches to seal back-to-back draws.

These clashes against Millwall and Fulham have seen back-up goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa start between the sticks as a result of an injury suffered by Dan Bentley last month, with the ex-Brentford man having started 35 consecutive league games for the Robins prior to this.

Maenpaa has found first-team opportunities limited at Ashton Gate so far this campaign, but the 35-year-old has now only conceded two goals across his two league appearances this term, whereas Bentley conceded five goals in the two games leading up to this.

One Robins supporter has now taken to the Bristol City BS3 Facebook page to ask whether Maenpaa or Bentley should be the club’s number-one goalkeeper between now and the end of the season given the former’s solid displays over the last two games.

Plenty of City supporters responded to this by suggesting that Maenpaa may have done enough to hold down the number-one shirt in Bentley’s absence, while others argued that Bentley remains the club’s best goalkeeper despite Maenpaa’s strong performances.

Here are some of the responses…

Christian CM: Maenpaa. Releases the ball quicker.

Frank Morse: Maenpaa got the shirt now.

Lisa Thornhill: Both have strengths and weaknesses but I liked Maenpaa the last few games. He’s looked strong.

Mark Gingell: Maenpaa should keep his place as he’s come in and played well. Although Bentley is the better keeper and Niki’s kicking is poor.

Geoffrey Thresher: Maenpaa much more secure between the sticks, give Bentley something to think about.

Quin Popel: Most people were saying Bentley was our best player before he got injured and now people want Maenpaa to play instead of him. Makes no sense, Dan Bentley is miles better.

George Sergeant: We are lucky to have both.

Kevin Clarke: Bentley definitely.