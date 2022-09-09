“He’s looked a little bit shaky” – Middlesbrough fan pundit gives verdict on who has underwhelmed so far this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chris Wilder was busy at work throughout the summer transfer window as he added to his Middlesbrough side that narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last season.

There was plenty of new additions through the door including two new goalkeepers in Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts.

The two men joined from different circumstances, Steffen on loan from Manchester City whilst Roberts arrived League Two Northampton Town.

However, despite both players having had game time due to Steffen picking up an injury, Boro have taken a while to get going this season.

It took Wilder’s team six games to pick up their first win of the season although since then, they have added to that with another three points and will hope to have momentum going forward.

However, as things haven’t started as brightly as hoped, we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt who she thinks has been the club’s most underwhelming player so far this season: “I will say this is a tough one because I don’t really feel like Boro have really brought anyone in that’s had mass hype surrounding them.

“Zack Steffen is my pick for this question but I wouldn’t even say he had hype around him because we had plenty of warnings from Manchester City fans saying that he does have a mistake in him but truth be told, right now, I prefer Liam Roberts to Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts was playing in League Two last season.

“Last season for Zack Steffen he was playing for Pep Guadiola’s Manchester City so on that basis I think Steffen has underwhelmed, he’s looked a little bit shaky and generally Liam Roberts is superior overall in terms of safety.

“I feel like he is a safer pick between the sticks than Zack Steffen is.”

The Verdict:

This is a fair enough pick considering Steffen has come from a good club and is looking to continue his development.

Obviously he us injured so fans have only been able to see a limited amount of him in action. However, they have been able to compare him to Liam Roberts so far who does seem to have done a solid job at providing him competition for his return.

It’s worth noting that Boro’s first clean sheet of the season was under Roberts rather than Steffen and some do feel as though he can be a bit unreliable for the 90 minutes.

Steffen has good competition in Liam Roberts and will therefore be required to put in high quality performances if he is to keep a starting place in the side.