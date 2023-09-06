Highlights Tom Cannon's move from Everton to Leicester City is seen as a superb move by the general consensus.

Cannon's loan spell at Preston, where he scored eight goals in 20 games, put him on the map and led to his transfer.

Leicester fans see Cannon as a potential backup for Calvert-Lewin and compare him to former Foxes icon David Nugent.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tom Cannon's move from Everton to Leicester City on transfer deadline day certainly took some by surprise - though on the whole, the general consensus is that it's a superb move from the Foxes and for Cannon himself.

Rising through the Toffees' ranks, Cannon never quite got a fair crack at first-team football on Merseyside, resulting in him being loaned out to Preston last season. Eight goals in just 20 games for the Lancashire club massively put him on the map - and, as a result, he now finds himself in the east Midlands.

It's all so similar to EFL legend David Nugent's career. Nugent started his career on Merseyside, before being deemed not good enough and making his name at Preston. A move to Leicester then transpired a few years later, and Foxes fans will be hoping that the same progression follows by winning the league as Nugent and co. did 10 years ago.

How did Tom Cannon's transfer window look?

Cannon's move to Leicester City in the summer was quite a complicated one. It had been reported by Alan Nixon earlier in the transfer window that clubs such as Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City were interested in securing a loan move for the Everton youngster, though most were put off - bar Preston, who were willing to part with £1million for the season to land their man.

However, Everton's failed moves for other strikers to accompany Dominic Calvert-Lewin only saw them land Udinese striker Beto in the last week of the window - which made them wait on Cannon, who they saw as a necessary backup for English international Calvert-Lewin ahead of a gruelling campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't featured much for Everton this season

That saw a host of clubs flood in for the youngster, and with Leicester able to offer then-fourth choice striker Cannon a route out of Goodison Park, they snapped him up late on deadline day.

What have Leicester City fans said about Tom Cannon's move to Leicester City?

Speaking to Football League World, Leicester City fan pundit Jayden Whitworth compared the starlet to Foxes icon Nugent - though whilst that is a positive, Whitworth claimed that the signing of Cannon didn't quite make sense with Patson Daka failed to agree a move away from the club.

He said: “I think it is a good signing, but it would’ve been even better had we have managed to ship Patson Daka out on deadline day.

“I think having four strikers at the club is a little bit of a mess up. But as far as a good signing goes, I think he looks a good player. He looks like a good young prospect, so looking at what he did at Preston towards the back end of last season is exciting.

“I think you only have to look at some of the comments from some of the Everton fans who are not best pleased that they’ve let Cannon go, so I think he’ll add something to the team.

“With AFCON happening in the winter we will lose Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho, so having Cannon there to support Vardy - or in place of Vardy - will be important. I think a lot of Leicester fans have sort of likened him to David Nugent, who was a bit of a fan favourite when he was here.

“Obviously he had links to Preston as well, but if he’s as good as David Nugent I think Leicester fans will be quite happy!”