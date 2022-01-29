‘He’s just not helping himself’, ‘Absolutely embarrassing’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react as team news emerges for Millwall clash

West Brom will be looking to get back to winning ways this afternoon, when they make the trip to The Den to face Millwall.

Andy Carroll makes his first start for the Baggies as he comes in for Grady Diangana, providing Valerien Ismael’s men with a real aerial threat up top.

There’s more good news for Baggies fans too, with Matt Clarke returning to the starting lineup after only making the bench in the previous game, returning at the expense of Adam Reach who is shifted onto the bench as Conor Townsend returns to his wing-back position.

Sam Johnstone also remains out of the matchday squad with David Button retaining his place between the sticks – and the latter will be keen to make the most of his chance as he looks to secure the first-choice spot for the long term.

And it’s a strong-looking bench once again for the top-six contenders, with the likes of Diangana and Callum Robinson both able to come in to provide an extra attacking dimension – and they will need to improve their form going forward if they want to take all three points from this one.

Ismael’s men have won just one of their previous seven competitive matches – and they even left it late to win that game as they failed to open the scoring until the 78th minute in a 3-0 win against Peterborough United last weekend.

Will their luck change today though against a Millwall side that have also endured a sticky run recently, losing all four of their competitive matches in 2022?

That remains to be seen – but there was certainly plenty of reaction to this afternoon’s lineup as it broke and we take a look at how a selection of Albion fans responded to the starting 11 on Twitter.

Doesn’t change the formation. Starts Livermore again. Drops Diangana for Phillips. No Johnstone either. This should be fun.. https://t.co/OUWDpj07ML — J͓̽o͓̽n͓̽a͓̽s͓̽ (@ToastedJonas) January 29, 2022

Absolutely embarrassing. Get this idiot out the club now. https://t.co/KfSpFZ30gQ — Jonathan Pratt (@JonathanPratt_) January 29, 2022

No change in formation, dropping grady, sacked at half 5 😂 https://t.co/UNBv7SQ0r6 — Reek (@ReeceWilliams9) January 29, 2022

This man. He’s clueless. Still no change even though we’ve been god awful recently. Persistent on playing Livermore and Mowatt with TGH on the bench 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/KYVb0ifzlC — Jake (@JakeW_824) January 29, 2022

Kipre got took off at half time, Phillips was woeful and Grady was one of the only bright sparks in the Preston game. 🤦‍♂️ he’s just not helping himself. Constantly trusting players who keep letting him down. Be interesting to see how Carroll does at least. #wba https://t.co/aC5r9lYUvt — Alex (@baggieal) January 29, 2022

So the ONLY player to come out of Wednesday with any respect is dropped to the bench? Oh, and still 3 CBs… glad Wednesday woke him up🙄 #wba #valout https://t.co/xpGRyc1uWZ — Charlie (@cds_wba) January 29, 2022

Pretty harsh on Diangana tbf, but lets see what happens and judge at 4:50pm #wba https://t.co/tPLKBC7PoN — Tom (@WBAFC_TOM) January 29, 2022

You cannot drop Diangana 😭 no way https://t.co/t4Fnmvk9yW — Leo Woodfield (@leo_woodfield) January 29, 2022