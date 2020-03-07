‘He’s just not got the right players’, ‘Terrible’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans question key figure

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have debated Sabri Lamouchi’s credentials as manager following the defeat to Millwall on Friday evening.

French coach Lamouchi has enjoyed a superb season at the City Ground on the whole, pushing the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United for an automatic promotion place, whilst also keeping his side in the play-off places.

Despite being largely consistent, Lamouchi saw his side lose 3-0 to Millwall after a 13 minute spell of goals during the first half.

Forest dominated the majority of the ball throughout the game, but they failed to create any clear cut chances to open the scoring.

Take part in our latest Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 Where is Andy Reid from? Scotland Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Wales

With the game having started in favour of the home side, Millwall would enjoy a crazy goal spree as Matt Smith scored a hat-trick.

Following the game, countless fans took to social media to question Lamouchi as the man to take them up to the Premier League.

Reaction to a post via Facebook group Nottingham Forest Crew News, fans gave a varied opinion on the former French midfielder.

Curtis Bethall: He is, he’s just not got the right players

David Needham: I’m not for one changing managers but the Greek man said promotion or the sack simple. So no promotion new manager no matter what we think

Donal King: Terrible. Not gonna make the payoffs in this form

Daren Yates: Shut up fool. Look at where we are compared to recent campaigns😁😁

Stanley Walters: No he’s good think we’ve overachieved this year

Lee Stewart: Can’t blame sabri on that one

Kenan Chambers: Tin pot fan

Sally-Ann Lindlay: Sabri got them where they are now so how’s blaming him any good

Nick Abbott: We have to get rid of him soon; we can’t have a manager last an entire season

Jim Walters: Home performance is disgusting. Luckily I go to many away games – manager at home is CLUELESS