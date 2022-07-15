“He’s just been really, really unlucky” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts to player departure

Middlesbrough have seen the departure of Martin Payero on a short-term basis this summer, with the club’s official website confirming his exit.

He’s spent the majority of his career in Argentina before deciding to swap countries for England last season. He managed to make only 13 league appearances and six starts for the club though over the course of the campaign but is now on his way back out on a temporary basis already.

Payero is still only 23-years-old and has plenty of time to continue to flourish and develop as a player. There have been glimpses of his class at Middlesbrough too but since Chris Wilder took the reigns, it just hasn’t been as often and the gametime hasn’t been as frequent for the player to boot.

Just six starts has led to him now seeking the chance to head out on loan and a chance to move back to the country of his birth for a campaign is no doubt an appealing prospect for the player. When you consider that the club are Boca Juniors as well, it seems as though this latest deal will likely suit both parties down to the ground.

He’s now heading to Boca Juniors for the first time in his career – and Football League World’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt has revealed that she feels that could be that when it comes to the player and his time at Middlesbrough. Even though he is only away from the club on loan, she feels that the ‘chapter is closed’ on Payero’s time at the Riverside Stadium.

Speaking about the player and the deal to send him away, she said:”It’s really disappointing about [Martin] Payero, it just hasn’t worked out and although we saw in flashes his quality, namely Peterborough at home and Cardiff away, it just hasn’t really ignited for him in a Middlesbrough shirt. He has been really unlucky with injuries and a positive COVID test and the timing of those in particular really knocked his rhythm.

“In fairness, I say that, he didn’t really get into his rhythm. He’s just been really, really unlucky and for all the hype that surrounded him when he signed – and I must point out, understandable hype because when you sign a player from South America there is that natural reaction of excitement – it just hasn’t materialised in the way that everybody hoped it would.

“But he’s got the opportunity now to kind of play and develop his game back home, kind of get his mojo and his confidence back but I think that’s pretty much it and the chapter is closed for Martin Payero at Middlesbrough. I would be very surprised if he played for us again.”

The Verdict

Martin Payero did look like he had the potential to be a solid addition at Middlesbrough, as Dana said, upon his arrival.

There have been a wealth of factors that have all contributed to him not hitting the ground running at the club and it all seems to have just worked against him in England. He’ll no doubt be much more delighted to head to Boca Juniors and get into some kind of groove again.

It’s a shame really, as he does look like he threatens to be a very good player on his day. If they could have just gotten the best out of him, then he would no doubt be staying at the club and wouldn’t be heading back out to Argentina.

Instead, it looks like it just won’t work for him in the Championship and unless another second tier outfit makes a move for his signature, it would be a surprise to see him end up back in the division again next season.