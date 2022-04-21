“He’s just a phenomenal character” – Luton Town fan pundit identifies 30-year-old as the Hatters’ Player of the Season

With the season coming to a close, there will be plenty of names in the hat as contenders for the Player of the Season award at Luton Town.

The Hatters have had an exceptional campaign, with the side soaring up the Championship table under Nathan Jones and breaking into the play-off places. The club are now fourth in the table and the chance for a Premier League promotion is very real.

If they could break into the top flight next season, it would be an unbelievable achievement for the club and there have been no shortage of players who have stepped up to the plate and performed well for them.

Luton fans then might struggle to single out just one name for the club’s Player of the Season award at the end of season awards ceremony. However, for Football League World’s Luton Town fan pundit Dylan Bhundia it is clear who should be the recipient of that trophy when the season comes to a close.

That’s because he feels Kal Naismith has performed above everyone else in the team this season – and he could be right. The 30-year-old has managed 39 league games this season with two goals and six assists along the way, He’s been a rock at the back, has played out on the left when needed and has even filled in centrally too.

Naismith then has done it all and kept up his levels of performance – and Bhundia feels it could have earned him the Player of the Season award. He said: “Player of the Season is Kal Naismith for me.

“I think Allan Campbell was in with a shout but he’s really taken off since the new year but Kal Naismith has shown levels that have been so consistent since the start of the year. His ball-playing ability, the ability to bring the ball out from the back, the leadership he exudes, he’s just a phenomenal character, a phenomenal player and he’s been performing at a top, top level since game one.”

The Verdict

Kal Naismith has certainly been one of the top performers not only for Luton but in the league too. In fact, he might have a case to be one of the best in his position in the Championship right now.

Luton themselves have defied expectation and performed exceptionally under Nathan Jones this season. They’ve seen off some of the big hitters in the league and have performed admirably at times – and Naismith has been at the forefront of these showings too.

The 30-year-old has never really had a bad game and it wouldn’t just be Hatters fans who would agree with that statement. Any opposition supporters who have seen him in action too this season would probably declare the same too.

He could be in a shoo-in then for the award when the season comes to a close – although he won’t be short of competitors in this Luton squad.