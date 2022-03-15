“He’s irreplaceable to us” – Danny Cowley delivers verdict on Portsmouth star

Danny Cowley has described Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as ‘irreplaceable’, in conversation with Portsmouth-based outlet, The News.

The 20-year-old, who arrived at Fratton Park on loan from Manchester City in the summer, has kept 14 clean sheets in 34 league games this season, proving to be an integral member of the squad.

The exciting young goalkeeper has also made 10 appearances for the Republic of Ireland at senior level, featuring regularly since March of last year.

In early December, journalist Andrew Moon revealed that several Championship clubs were monitoring the 20-year-old’s situation, something that makes it decreasingly likely that Portsmouth could secure his services beyond this season.

Speaking to The News about Bazunu and his importance in the Portsmouth side, Cowley said: “You can’t replace Gavin Bazunu, let me tell you. He’s irreplaceable to us.

“I already know where he’s going (with his career), but if you need any more evidence then just look at his performance against Ipswich, in what was a really big game for us.

“Even early on in the game, where we had a difficult way in against Ipswich in front of nearly 30,000 fans, he was the one who broke their press with a fantastic ball to Connor Ogilvie and we went from goal-line to goal-line and created a really good attacking moment.”

The verdict

Bazunu has been mightily impressive throughout this season and certainly has an exciting career ahead of him.

Not only is he regularly playing competitive League One football at just 20 years of age, but he is also featuring regularly at international level.

His shot-stopping capabilities have been on show throughout this season, with Bazunu’s reflexes and athleticism playing a big part in keeping so many clean sheets.

However, he is also someone that is very good with the ball at his feet, showing excellent levels of composure and ability when playing the ball out from the back, even when the opposing team presses well.

Bazunu has continued to rise in importance as the season has progressed, and with Championship clubs already in pursuit, it looks like his next move will be into the second-tier.