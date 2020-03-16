Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘He’s irrelevant’- These Leeds United fans aren’t happy with Alan Shearer’s promotion prediction

Published

9 mins ago

on

The recent epidemic appears to be causing a huge debate over the current football season, with many pundits throwing their opinions onto the table.

The Premier League’s record goalscorer Alan Shearer is the latest to offer his views on the potential outcomes should the current season not be completed for whatever reason.

With club’s up and down the country pushing for promotion as well as battling against relegation, the former Newcastle man believes that Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion should not be promoted if the season can not reach its conclusion.

Leeds found themselves top of the Championship table, a point ahead of West Brom in the title race, before it was confirmed that all Premier League and EFL matches would be suspended until the 3rd of April at the earliest. Marcelo Bielsa’s men are importantly seven points clear of third placed Fulham and with nine games left to go, appeared to be a shoe in for promotion.

But should the season not resume next month, questions regarding the outcomes of the league tables up and down the pyramid will start to raise their heads. Will Leeds and West Brom be given a premature chance in the Premier League with the sides in the relegation zone replacing them in the Championship for when the new season starts, whenever that will be?

Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans to Alan Shearer’s comments…


