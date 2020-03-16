‘He’s irrelevant’- These Leeds United fans aren’t happy with Alan Shearer’s promotion prediction

The recent epidemic appears to be causing a huge debate over the current football season, with many pundits throwing their opinions onto the table.

The Premier League’s record goalscorer Alan Shearer is the latest to offer his views on the potential outcomes should the current season not be completed for whatever reason.

With club’s up and down the country pushing for promotion as well as battling against relegation, the former Newcastle man believes that Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion should not be promoted if the season can not reach its conclusion.

I'm genuinely concerned that there's a growing momentum behind these calls. Need some high-profile names to come out and say the opposite and why Leeds SHOULD go up — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) March 16, 2020

Leeds found themselves top of the Championship table, a point ahead of West Brom in the title race, before it was confirmed that all Premier League and EFL matches would be suspended until the 3rd of April at the earliest. Marcelo Bielsa’s men are importantly seven points clear of third placed Fulham and with nine games left to go, appeared to be a shoe in for promotion.

But should the season not resume next month, questions regarding the outcomes of the league tables up and down the pyramid will start to raise their heads. Will Leeds and West Brom be given a premature chance in the Premier League with the sides in the relegation zone replacing them in the Championship for when the new season starts, whenever that will be?

Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans to Alan Shearer’s comments…

If the season can’t be finished we can’t be promoted simple as that. — James Hughes (@Hughesylufc85) March 16, 2020

To be honest, I don’t think anyone should be promoted or relegated. The season should be played to a close whether that’s now or in months to come. If they void the season then it makes a mockery of the sport in my opinion. — Joe Catling (@JoeCatling19) March 16, 2020

The 9 remaining games could easily be played in a calendar month! (Behind closed doors if necessary). Cancel the Euros and start next season in September (or even October). This is driving me nuts!!!! 😡 — JeffSP (@JeffSP17) March 16, 2020

Its simple the next season does not start till this one Is concluded problem solved for every party — pricey (@pricey2727) March 16, 2020

And again he supports a team who are close to the relegation spots. I can see the season been finished in the summer. Teams have put to much effort into getting to where they are now. Their would deffinetly be sence of injustice for the teams in the playoffs spots aswell. — Joe (@Rhino12344) March 16, 2020

Who cares what Shearer thinks?

Tell him to go and get a haircut 👍 — Glyn Gillard (@GillardGlyn) March 16, 2020

He's irrelevant — gary widdop (@garywidd) March 16, 2020