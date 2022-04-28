“He’s interested” – Transfer insider hints at future of Tottenham and Leeds linked EFL starlet

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has enjoyed a productive 2021/22 campaign with the Robins thus far, featuring 36 times in the league for the Championship outfit.

Proving to have maturity beyond his age, he has emerged as an integral part of Nigel Pearson’s side this season, operating in several different roles throughout the campaign.

His consistent performances, and the ceiling being incredibly high for him, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are currently monitoring his situation in the south-west.

Speaking about what he believes the immediate future holds for the 18-year-old, transfer insider Dean Jones told Football League World: “I think it’s pretty clear that he’s too good to be hanging around that division, too much longer.

“He’s interested in the next challenge and we’ll have to wait and see which club he feels is right for him, but they certainly face a fight to hold on to him at the moment.”

Quiz: Which club did Bristol City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Gary Owers Sunderland Newcastle United Notts County Bristol Rovers

The verdict

Scott is an exciting prospect within the English game, who is showing the necessary attributes that would warrant a move to the Premier League, although, it remains to be seen if top-tier football is best for his immediate future.

Another season in the Championship would help bridge the gap between the two divisions, so if one of the interested clubs do strike a transfer agreement with Bristol City, then loaning him back to the top end of the second-tier may be a considered option.

Saying that, when someone is showing the amount of quality that he is showing at just 18 years of age, and is progressing at an exponential rate, then it is hard to hold determine exactly what would be best.

As Jones suggests, it will be difficult for the Robins to keep hold of the exciting midfielder beyond this summer, because it is not very often an 18-year-old can consistently perform in the Championship like he has this season.