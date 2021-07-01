Latest News
‘He’s in the house!’ – These Sheff Utd fans react as Slavisa Jokanovic gets to work
Slavisa Jokanovic starts work in earnest at Sheffield United as of today and he’ll be looking to get his squad going quickly as they aim for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship next season.
The Premier League campaign of 2020/21 was a difficult one for the Blades but they now have the chance to bounce back and reset and there is no reason why they cannot do that.
They have a decent squad and a manager that knows this division well and what it takes to earn promotion, so you’d fancy them to be there or thereabouts this summer.
As we head into July, then, Jokanovic’s first official day as manager of the club is here and, to mark it, Sheffield United shared this tweet on Twitter:
Welcome to Sheffield United Football Club, @Jokanovic. 👊 pic.twitter.com/mVZT1uCTAN
— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 1, 2021
Naturally, fans were excited to see him at his desk ready to really get to work and they’ve shared some of their thoughts on social media.
Let’s take a look at what they have had to say now:
