Highlights Young striker Bailey Cadamarteri has impressed in the Sheffield Wednesday first team, scoring three goals and becoming one of the club's main threats.

Despite his age, Cadamarteri has shown he deserves his place in the starting XI and has earned a new contract.

Sheffield Wednesday should continue to play Cadamarteri even when injured players return, as relying on experienced players has not been successful this season.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan thinks young striker Bailey Cadamarteri has been “brilliant” since stepping up to the first team.

The Owls have had a very difficult season so far, with the club failing to win their opening 10 Championship games, which resulted in Xisco Munoz being sacked.

The club turned to German coach Danny Rohl in the middle of October, and he has since taken charge of 11 Championship games.

Rohl has guided the Owls to four wins in that time, which has seen them climb off the bottom of the table and now six points adrift of safety.

The German has had many things to deal with during his short time at the club, with injuries being a key concern. The club has seen several first-team players ruled out of matches, but that has been good news for players like Cadamarteri, who has been given a chance under Rohl and is not disappointed.

Bailey Cadamarteri’s stats for 2023/24 season

The player has come through the club’s academy, playing for their under-18s and under-21s, but this season he has found himself in the thick of the first team action.

Despite being just 18, Cadamarteri made his Championship debut in the 4-0 defeat to Millwall back in November, and he has since featured in every game in some form of capacity.

In the last seven games, Cadamarteri has started five, with him coming off the bench in the other two.

The forward has stepped up in the absence of other players and has got on the scoresheet three times so far this season for Sheffield Wednesday.

He netted his first goal for the club in the win over Blackburn Rovers and has added to that in the last two games against Blackburn Rovers and during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan heaps praise on Bailey Cadamarteri

The young forward is really grasping his chance in the first team, and despite being young, he has become one of the club’s main threats in front of goal.

Cadamarteri has impressed Rohl that much; he looks undroppable, and the club’s skipper, Barry Bannan, has been left impressed by the player.

Bannan told The Star: “He’s done really well. He’s got three goals now, and he’s stepped in when people have been out injured. He’s brought his goalscoring from the under-21s onto this scene, and he’s been brilliant so far.

“He got a new contract, deservedly so, and it’s about knuckling down now. It’s only the start, he’s got good people in front of him here he can learn from off the pitch and on it as well. He’s in a good place and long may it continue.”

Bailey Cadamarteri needs to remain in the Sheffield Wednesday starting XI

Obviously, the situation that has occurred for Cadamarteri has happened because of the injuries that the Owls have suffered.

However, even when these players are back fit, that shouldn’t prevent the 18-year-old from playing for Wednesday. The Yorkshire side have relied too heavily on experience in the last couple of seasons, and apart from a return to the Championship, it hasn’t helped them much this season.

Cadamarteri is eager to impress and is taking his chance, so there is no reason he should be brought out for the more experienced players.

Rohl will have to take his time with the player, and there will be times he will be on the bench, but if Wednesday wants to remain in the division, then at this time the best chance is with Cadamarteri in the starting XI.