“He’s in a bad old way” – John Eustace provides injury update on Birmingham City player

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has confirmed that Krystian Bielik lost his two front teeth after he was forced off with a nasty facial injury against Rotherham United yesterday.

The Polish international had missed the last three games through injury but he was back against the Millers and impressed in the first half hour before he was replaced after taking a kick to the face.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace gave an update on the defensive midfielder, who was taken to hospital straight from St. Andrew’s.

“Krys’ two front teeth got kicked out, he’s in a bad old way. He has gone to hospital now. I think you could see for the first 25-30 minutes how vital he is for us in there. His performance at the start of the game was top and he has been missing for the last three or four games. Hopefully it’s not too bad and we can get him back for Tuesday.”

As Eustace mentions, Blues are back in action in a few days time when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford in what will be Chris Wilder’s first home game in charge of the Hornets.

The verdict

This was obviously a really painful one for Bielik and he’s sure to be feeling it today.

Given his injury record, it’s hugely frustrating for the on-loan Derby County man that he was forced off after just 30 minutes but this was a freak incident and shouldn’t keep him out for too long, even if it seems unlikely he will make Watford.

But, in the bigger picture, as Eustace says, it was great for Blues to have Bielik back out there and he really does transform this team when he starts.

