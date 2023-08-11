Highlights Gillingham chairman Brad Galinson believes that Macauley Bonne has huge potential at the League Two level and praises his attitude.

Bonne's previous experience in the Championship and League One will bring valuable experience to Gillingham.

Gillingham is showing ambition to earn promotion back to League One and signing Bonne would be another signal of their intent.

Gillingham chairman Brad Galinson has spoken about the club’s pursuit of Macauley Bonne.

Bonne has been training with the League Two side as he looks for a new team.

The former Charlton Athletic forward is currently available as a free agent but looks to be closing in on a move to the Gills.

Bonne was in the stands for the team’s midweek victory over Championship side Southampton in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The fourth tier side secured an impressive 3-1 win over the Saints, earning a second round clash with Premier League outfit Luton Town.

Gillingham also got off to a winning start to their league campaign, securing a 1-0 win away to Stockport County.

What can Macauley Bonne bring to Gillingham?

The club’s chairman Galinson is excited by the prospect of Bonne joining the club this summer.

He has praised the forward’s attitude and believes that he has huge potential to perform well at a League Two level.

“As a player, I think that he has huge potential, especially in League Two,” said Galinson, via Joe Coshan.

“But more than that, he’s a terrific, terrific individual.

“He’s hungry, he gets along with people.

“He loves playing football, he just wants to smile and have fun, which is what we want.

“And I think he’s a terrific, terrific, terrific kid.”

The 27-year-old only joined the Addicks last January in a short-term move, appearing 16 times in the third tier, contributing two goals as Dean Holden’s side finished 10th in the table.

He has also previously played for QPR in the Championship, making a total of 75 appearances in the second division for the R's and Charlton.

The forward had a very promising 2019-20 campaign, scoring 11 from 33 in the league, but he has been unable to rediscover that form again since.

That has seen him take the drop-down to League One, and now it appears that he will be dropping even further to feature in the fourth tier this season.

Gillingham will be excited to have a player with his experience in the side, with the club aiming to compete for promotion to third tier this year.

Neil Harris’ team has already seen a number of fresh faces added this transfer window, as the team looks to improve on their 17th-place finish last term.

Next up for Gillingham is a clash against Accrington Stanley on 12 August.

Will Macauley Bonne be a good signing for Gillingham?

Bonne has struggled a lot in the last few years, but the drop-down into League Two could be what he needs to get back to his best.

He proved a useful asset to have in the squad for Charlton in recent months, but didn’t do enough to convince the club to retain his services.

Gillingham have shown a lot of ambition this summer, as they look to earn their place back in League One, and this signing would certainly be another signal of their intent.

If Bonne can get back to firing on all cylinders then this could be a very smart signing for the team.