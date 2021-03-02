‘He’s here and he’s perfect’, ‘Going up’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans respond as club make major announcement

Ipswich Town have showed that they mean business after appointing Paul Lambert’s successor.

The former boss left the club by mutual consent on Monday meaning that the Tractorboys were left with the task of finding a suitable replacement at short notice.

It certainly seems like they’ve succeeded in that task.

The League One club confirmed the appointment of Paul Cook as their new manager on Tuesday lunchtime.

The former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss has been given a two-and-a-half year deal with the club as he looks to guide the team back into the second tier of English football.

Ipswich are currently sitting in eighth position in the league which means that he’ll have his work out for him.

But there’s no doubt that he’ll have supporters on his side.

Plenty of the club’s fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the appointment of Cook, with many simply delighted by the news.

Here’s what some have had to say about the appointment.

Brilliant appointment. Hugely popular player for us years ago and done a remarkable job at Wigan. You lot are back in the play-off picture. — Tony Wilde 🐺 (@TonyWilde99) March 2, 2021

Announce Champions league 🔵⚪️ — Frazer Barnard (@FrayBarnard) March 2, 2021

THIS IS THE TWEET WE’VE BEEN WAITING FORRRRRR pic.twitter.com/ePP0xkiQWp — mace 🇺🇸 (@itfcmace) March 2, 2021

Ippy going up — Aidan📍 (@ccfcaidann) March 2, 2021