‘He’s hard to replace’ – QPR star’s future in West London amid potential January interest

Queens Park Rangers fell to a defeat in the Championship at the weekend.

The R’s had recovered from three defeats and picked up two wins on the spin before the international break and before Saturday’s defeat to Fulham.

But their West London rivals ran out 4-1 winners at the weekend, courtesy of goals from Aleksander Mitrovic, Bobby Reid and Antonee Robinson.

Lyndon Dykes had netted an equaliser on the hour mark for QPR, which was undoubtedly another positive moment for the Scotland international.

Dykes has now scored five goals in 10 games for the R’s this season, and has picked up from where he left off from last season.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive spell in England since joining from Livingston, but could his form actually turn out to be a worry for QPR fans with January fast approaching?

It’s a talking point we discussed on the FLW TV Weekend Review show this morning, with George Harbey, Ned Holmes and Marcus Ally talking about the weekend’s action.

George said: “Yeah, they should be worried. He’s scoring a goal every two games on average, that’s five in 10 now.

“He’s a very good player and I think he deserves credit for the way he’s come over from Livingston, with all due respect to them they aren’t the biggest club in Scotland by any stretch of the imagination.

“He scored 12 goals last season, really impressed for Scotland which has helped his cause, and he’s started this season really well.

“He’s established himself as the main man really. There’s some great strikers at the club as well in Charlie Austin and Andre Gray – two of the most lethal strikers we’ve seen at this level in the last decade.

“He’s only 26, there’s a lot to like about him, he’s tall, he’s strong and he can also run the channels well. He’s good at hold-up play.

“You look at clubs like Burnley or anyone up there who can do with a striker, especially if Chris Wood goes. If he keeps on scoring goals and gets to 10 goals before January or even more, then QPR fans are going to be worried.

“He’d go for quite a big fee, but that’s not the point. He’s hard to replace.”

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE, AND SUBSCRIBE TO FLW TV ON YOUTUBE!