‘He’s had to rip up the plan’ – Keith Andrews offers thoughts on Blackburn Rovers under Tony Mowbray

Keith Andrews was full of praise for the way Blackburn Rovers have dealt with the loss of Adam Armstrong when he spoke on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

The former Republic of Ireland international said: “He’s (Tony Mowbray) had to rip up the plan of last season because the players aren’t there anymore, you look at what he’s got now, the likes of Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan and obviously Brereton Diaz, they’re playing a counter attacking style.

“He has evolved it, he’s had to.”

Mowbray’s job has been under scrutiny since the second half of last season when Blackburn underperformed to a 15th placed finish.

Going into this season with Harvey Elliott back at Liverpool and Armstrong moving on the expectations were not high with Mowbray at the helm, thought to be one of the first managers to lose his job, now that could still be around the corner but at the moment he deserves a lot of credit for the way his front three have been operating.

There is a depth of attacking talent as well that Rovers supporters will be hoping can sustain this positive run with Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda arriving at Ewood Park looking to make their mark on the Championship.

Quiz: Have Blackburn Rovers ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Played at a cricket ground Yes No

The Verdict

Mowbray has done a terrific job at Blackburn Rovers, earning an immediate promotion from League One and having the club competing away from any relegation concerns amidst some difficult times off the pitch.

Tough patches will come as the season progresses and they will be judged against the better teams but the 57-year-old is confident Rovers can achieve a mid table finish which would be an improvement on last term.

Having used the loan market excellently again this term that could be the key to overachieving and continuing to flirt with the play-off places. Blackburn travel to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening where a win could take them within touching distance of the top two.