‘He’s had a fantastic start’ – Exclusive: Jamal Campbell-Ryce shares verdict on Dean Holden and Bristol City’s play-off hopes

Former Bristol City winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce has suggested that Robins boss Dean Holden has a squad that can challenge for promotion and praised the fantastic start he’s made as permanent head coach, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The Robins are eighth in the Championship as things stand but a win on Wednesday night could see them climb as high as third should results elsewhere go their way.

Campbell-Ryce featured 65 times during his two-year spell at City in the early 2010s and with a 20-year playing career and more than 500 appearances under his belt, the former winger knows what it takes to succeed in the EFL.

The 37-year-old is positive about what Holden’s men can achieve moving forward and indicated that the first-time manager has the players capable of challenging in his maiden season at the helm in Bs3.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “The thing is, what Dean Holden has got there, it’s almost like he has a ready-made squad.

“He’s added one or two players and just sprinkled a little bit of something different but he’s got that ready-made squad, the nucleus of a really good squad that can challenge.

“He’s had a fantastic start. I hope he does well and the club does well because Bristol City will always be in my heart. I love the club, it’s a very well run club and I really do hope that they do well.”

With a very busy festive period ahead, positive results in the next month or so would be a significant boost to Holden’s squad’s hopes of reaching the play-offs and, potentially, securing promotion this term.