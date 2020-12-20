‘He’s got what we need’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential transfer decision

Brennan Johnson continued his fine form for Lincoln City at the weekend, as the Imps continue to impress at the top of League One.

Lincoln moved up to second in League One with a 4-0 win over Northampton Town on Saturday, moving level on points with Portsmouth at the top of the table.

Johnson registered an assist with only a minute on the clock, setting up Anthony Scully to put the Imps 1-0 up at Sixfields.

Johnson then scored twice in quick succession towards the end of the game, securing a massive away win for Appleton’s side.

That’s now four goals in a Lincoln shirt for Johnson, with plenty of Nottingham Forest fans keeping a close eye on his progress out on loan.

As the Reds look to add more creativity going forward, some have been debating whether they should recall Johnson from his loan spell in January.

Here’s what they had to say…

No I’d let him keep playing in a promotion chasing team, bring him back for a relegation scrap and not play will dent his development — Thomas Palmer (@Thomas_Palmer88) December 19, 2020

He’d offer something else for us but taking him away from Lincoln might not be the best thing for his career — 🔭 (@_alexnffc) December 19, 2020

Only if you realistically hope him to play 50% of the games. More important he plays and learns atm imho. — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) December 19, 2020

Recall him if he plays a part , not to sit on the bench game time more important. — Steve Haskey (@stevehaskey1) December 19, 2020

All depends on the situation with Knockaert and/or Freeman? — Sêan Reid (@seanreid86) December 19, 2020

Not a chance. He’s doing well there leave him there for a full season to let him develop. Definitely a proper player in there though — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) December 19, 2020

If we will play him yes don't recall him and leave him on bench like did walker — Scott Bunting (@NFFCBunting) December 19, 2020

Yes, he's got what we need: pace, can run with the ball, finishes well and can play the #10 role. Looked like he could play but was a but lost before. The loan has worked out really well. — Jarvalho (@Jarvalho1) December 19, 2020

Only if he’s going to play some games… — Jonathan (@JonathanNFFC) December 19, 2020