Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘He’s got what we need’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential transfer decision

Published

30 mins ago

on

Brennan Johnson continued his fine form for Lincoln City at the weekend, as the Imps continue to impress at the top of League One.

Lincoln moved up to second in League One with a 4-0 win over Northampton Town on Saturday, moving level on points with Portsmouth at the top of the table.

Johnson registered an assist with only a minute on the clock, setting up Anthony Scully to put the Imps 1-0 up at Sixfields.

Johnson then scored twice in quick succession towards the end of the game, securing a massive away win for Appleton’s side.

That’s now four goals in a Lincoln shirt for Johnson, with plenty of Nottingham Forest fans keeping a close eye on his progress out on loan.

As the Reds look to add more creativity going forward, some have been debating whether they should recall Johnson from his loan spell in January.

Here’s what they had to say…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘He’s got what we need’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential transfer decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: