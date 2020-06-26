‘He’s got to’ – Parker faces key Fulham dilemma ahead of Leeds United clash: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There is a massive game at the sharp end of the Championship tomorrow, as third placed Fulham travel to second placed Leeds United.

It’s a game that could have a major say on the final standings of the season at the top end of the second tier, with just eight games of the season left to play.

Scott Parker will be keen to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Brentford last time out at Craven Cottage, and there will be several dilemmas he will be mulling over ahead of kick-off.

One of those is likely to be whether to hand a start to Ivan Cavaleiro against Leeds, with Neeskens Kebano getting the nod ahead of him last time out against the Bees.

The 26-year-old did come off the bench against Brentford, but will undoubtedly be seeking a start against Bielsa’s Leeds.

So with this in mind, should Parker hand a start to Cavaleiro this Saturday?

The team here at FLW have their say…..

Jacob Potter

It’s a tweak that would be worth making.

Cavaleiro hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked to this season for Fulham, but he has shown promising signs from the substitutes bench at times this term.

He’s a player that can change the course of a game with his direct-style of play when running at full backs, and I think he could cause Luke Ayling some problems at Elland Road on Saturday.

It’s going to be a crucial game for Scott Parker’s side, as a defeat to Leeds would all but end their automatic promotion hopes, especially after they were beaten by Brentford last weekend.

Parker needs to be bold in his team selection, and I think opting to start Cavaleiro instead of Kebano would be the right move heading into this game.

It also keeps Marcelo Bielsa guessing heading into the game, as you would imagine that they’ll prepare to come up against Kebano as he’s featured more regularly in recent matches for the Cottagers.

Alfie Burns

He’s got to, it gives him the best chance of countering Leeds’ overload on the right of the field.

Luke Ayling and Helder Costa link superbly and they like to play in the opposition half. However, putting Cavaleiro in the side will limit what Ayling can do going forwards.

He will have to be aware of the winger’s threat and with Joe Bryan bombing forward too, Leeds will have their work cut out.

That pair can provide Aleksandar Mitrovic with the ammunition he needs and really give Leeds something to think about.

A mistake last weekend, but a chance to put that right this time around.

George Dagless

I think we’ll see him feature.

In these games you want your best players on the pitch and Cavaleiro is one of the Fulham men that could win this game with a flash of skill.

Leeds are going to get forwards in this one and take the game to Fulham but that could leave spaces for the likes of Cavaleiro to exploit in behind.

If Cairney and Bobby Reid can thread the ball out wide to the wingers quick enough and get in behind the likes of Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas then Fulham could do some real damage.

It’s time for Parker to be bold as, in all honesty, only a win will do for them at this stage in terms of the top two race.