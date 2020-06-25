‘He’s got to be, surely’ – Cocu faces welcome Louie Sibley dilemma at Derby County: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The Championship has returned and nobody in the league is likely to have had a better weekend than Derby County talent Louie Sibley.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed a stellar afternoon at the New Den as he scored a hat-trick to ensure the Rams came away from east London victorious.

The youngster has mainly figured for the club’s under-23 side this season, but after his performance against Millwall, Cocu will now have a welcome selection headache as he aims to guide the Midlands outfit into the play-offs.

With that in mind, we ask, has Louie Sibley has now cemented himself as a guaranteed starter week in, week out at Derby?

The team here at FLW serve up their thoughts….

Ned Holmes

I’m not sure we’ll see him starting every game but I do feel he’s cemented himself as one of Cocu’s key attacking weapons in the run-in.

His performance against Millwall was sensational and could’ve seen him grab four or five goals, nevermind just a hat-trick. Sibley just seems to have that ability to pop up in dangerous areas constantly and cause issues for opposition sides, which is going to be so useful as the Rams push for a place in the top six.

That said, it is important to remember that he is just 18 and Cocu won’t want him to burn out in what is a very congested run of fixtures.

I think the Dutchman will carefully manage Sibley, which will likely mean he is held back as an option from the bench in a lot of games.

If they make it to the play-offs, however, it’s difficult not to see him as someone Cocu will look to give as much time as he can.

George Harbey

He’s got to be, surely.

Since losing Harry Wilson, and particularly Mason Mount, Derby have lacked that creative spark in the centre of the pitch, and before Wayne Rooney came in, they just weren’t scoring enough goals and producing enough chances from midfield.

Sibley showed just what an exciting and talented player he is at the weekend, though. Millwall are no pushovers and look a solid outfit under Gary Rowett, but Sibley made them look poor and he was absolutely fantastic to watch.

He is a really tricky, creative and tenacious number 10 who offers Derby threat going forward, and there is so much to like about him. Of course, Cocu will need to rotate his squad at times, but Sibley needs to be at the forefront of his plans.

The pressure is somewhat off Derby heading into the final stages of the season, and teams will be looking over their shoulder as they continue to put wins together. That should give Sibley the license to go out and do what he does best.

George Dagless

There’s a great chance of that now.

How can he be dropped? He’s an excellent young player that must be brimming with confidence after his weekend’s work.

What’s even better for him, he’s got Wayne Rooney behind him that knows exactly what bursting onto the scene as a youngster is like, whilst he has a manager in Phillip Cocu that is more than willing to give the kids a chance.

It would make no sense at all for Sibley to come out of the side for their next game after he scored three against Millwall and I think Cocu will be eager to see him build on that performance and continue to show what he can do.

Certainly, I think he’s done enough to warrant a start for the next few matches at the very least.