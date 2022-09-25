“He’s got to be” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on key West Brom figure

After a strong summer of recruitment, West Brom currently sit in 21st place in the Championship standings and are only denied a spot in the relegation zone because of goal difference.

However, performance levels have been better than their points tally would suggest, however, it is the rate of draws that will be a light concern.

Whilst it has not been the start that fans would have hoped for, the close and competitive nature of the Championship at present means that they are a mere five points from the play-off positions.

Sharing his thoughts on Baggies boss Steve Bruce, and whether pressure may be mounting on the experienced manager, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “You have to be a little bit careful with this one because they’re not getting beat.

“They’ve had one defeat in six games, you know, won one and four draws. They are only five points off a play-off place, so, he’s got to be under pressure but I think you’ve just got to be a little bit patient.

“I mean, with those seven draws, if three of those draws become wins and all of a sudden, they’re in a playoff position.

“So, I think he definitely needs a couple of wins to relieve the pressure on him.”

The verdict

It is a very weird situation for Bruce and Co. at West Brom thus far, and as mentioned above, they’ve been playing some good football.

Ultimately, it is the sheer number of draws that have been slowing them down, and as Palmer says, switching just three draws into wins puts them in the play-off positions.

It is also worth pointing out that West Brom have had a very difficult fixture list thus far and have faced the three relegated teams already.

It would be no surprise if the Baggies enter some strong form once the international break is over and if they start levelling out their performance from an expected goals standpoint.