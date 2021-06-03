‘He’s got that network of contacts’ – Exclusive: Jon Newsome makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer claim involving Darren Moore

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jon Newsome has claimed that Darren Moore’s previous experience of managing in Sky Bet League One is an added bonus for the club with regards to transfers, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Moore was manager of Doncaster Rovers for almost two years and got the League One side playing some brilliant football prior to his move to join Wednesday in March of this year.

He had led his old side into play-off contention prior to his departure and also took in a good spell at West Brom in the years prior to his appointment at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Now, the 47-year-old will be looking to do a similar job at Hillsborough as the Owls look ahead to their first season back in League One after suffering relegation back to the third tier on the final day of the Championship campaign just gone.

Speaking to FLW recently, Newsome was quick to point out that the added bonus of Moore’s previous managerial experience at that level could well play into the club’s hands with regards to conducting transfer business in the months ahead:

“The added bonus is that Darren has worked in this league with Doncaster and well you know, I’m pretty sure Doncaster didn’t have a massive budget.

“So, you know, he’s got that network of contacts that helps. He’s got those people in place that we know can help him to wheel and deal in the market.

“I just hope the chairman allows him to do his job without him having to do his job with shackles on really.”

Wednesday have already seen several players depart this summer as their overhaul got underway, with the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach and Keiren Westwood all joining Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Elias Kachunga, Tom Lees, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo and Joey Pelupessy in leaving Hillsborough.