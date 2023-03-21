Despite actively looking for multiple striker signings last summer, Middlesbrough decided to loan out young talent Josh Coburn on deadline day despite not landing one of big-money targets Emil Riis or Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Then-manager Chris Wilder opted to go with Rodrigo Muniz, Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore and Matthew Hoppe as his options, leaving Coburn out in the cold and needing first-team minutes.

Joey Barton, manager of Bristol Rovers, was happy to oblige and take the striker on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season, just months after he netted the winning goal in an FA Cup last 16 clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Unless things go incredibly awry in the final few weeks of the season, the Gas look set to remain in League One for next season and despite being eclipsed in the scoring ranks by Aaron Collins, who is on 15 goals and 11 assists for the campaign, Coburn has still managed to net nine times in the third tier.

Coburn will return to Middlesbrough this summer but we don't currently know what league they will be in as they are vying for promotion to the Premier League - from what he has seen though, FLW's Rovers fan pundit Steve Hutson is predicting a bright future at the Riverside Stadium for the 20-year-old.

"Josh Coburn certainly does look like he's got some potential to do some good stuff in the future," Steve said.

"I think he certainly needs to get stronger in his one-on-one battles, he does seem to come off the losing end of those battles in the middle of the field sometimes.

"More often than not he deserves a free-kick for it but the referees tend not to give them.

"He definitely needs to sharpen up on some of that but he's got a heck of a foot, seems like a good striker, good awareness, and I think he does have a good future ahead of him."

The Verdict

Coburn certainly made some kind of impact when he made appearances for Boro last season - 22 of them in total - but there was a lot of competition for places under Chris Wilder at the start of the campaign.

Therefore, it made a lot of sense to head out on loan and to test himself in a physical league like League One, and he's passed the test with flying colours.

And next season it could be a case of another loan move for Coburn whatever division Boro are in - if it's the Championship then Michael Carrick plays a lone-striker system and he will perhaps look for a Cameron Archer type again to fire in the goals.

Coburn is clearly a young player with bags of ability, but it could be another year or two yet before he makes a real impact at the Riverside Stadium.