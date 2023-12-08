Highlights Don Goodman believes that if John Swift stays fit, it will benefit West Bromwich Albion's season.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes if Carlos Corberan can keep John Swift fit, it will benefit West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season.

Swift joined the Baggies in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer after leaving Reading FC. The midfielder has been a top performer in the Championship for a number of seasons now, and that didn’t change last season.

He played an important role for the club but was unable to steer them into the play-offs. He will hope this campaign can be different, as West Brom currently sit in fifth place with 32 points, six behind third-place Leeds United and four clear of seventh-place Blackburn Rovers.

Corberan has been brought in to get the club back into the Premier League, and to do so, the Spaniard will know he needs his important players fit for the majority of the campaign, and that includes Swift.

John Swift’s performances for West Brom this season

The 28-year-old managed to score six goals and produce nine assists in 45 league appearances last season, meaning he was one of the club’s best players going forward.

So far this season, Swift has been among the goals once again, but he has also had to deal with a few injury concerns that have resulted in him missing some games and having to start matches on the bench.

Swift has appeared in 14 Championship games so far, with 10 of them coming as starts. But the 28-year-old has still been mightily impressive, scoring six goals and recording one assist.

The midfielder has had to be managed for all of this campaign, as he’s only finished two games, and Goodman thinks that may need to continue happening to get the best out of him.

Don Goodman on John Swift fulfilling his potential at West Brom

Goodman knows for sure how good Swift is and can be in the Championship, but it is about him staying fit, as he will no doubt be key to what West Brom can achieve this season.

The Sky Sports pundit believes if the Baggies can keep Swift fit until the end of the season, it will definitely be worth it to them.

Goodman said: “There's no doubt about John Swift's ability. It's just about keeping him fit now. He's only started 10 games and already has six goals this season. He's got pedigree at this level and the key is just keeping him fit.

“Corberan needs to manage his minutes with all the games coming up, but it'll be worth it if they can keep him fit before the end of the season.”

John Swift staying fit can help West Brom reach the Premier League

It is clear to see that Swift has been crucial in this division for whichever side he has played for, and it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

The 28-year-old’s game looks to be at a very high level, and Corberan will hope that he can continue to produce the numbers that he is doing. If he does, Swift can have a big say in where West Brom finishes this season.

That is because the club isn’t blessed with lots of attacking options, so Corberan knows the likes of Swift and Jed Wallace need to be producing to help players like Brandon Thomas-Asante.

On his day, Swift is one of the best players in this league, and if Corberan can manage his minutes correctly and keep him fit, he can have a big say in what the club can achieve this season.