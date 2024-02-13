Highlights Marc Albrighton believes Jamie Vardy still has a lot to offer to Leicester City and his future should remain at the club.

Marc Albrighton has weighed in on the debate surrounding Jamie Vardy’s Leicester City future.

The forward is a club legend, but has a contract that is set to expire this summer.

Until an official decision is made, uncertainty surrounds his future with the Foxes.

The 37-year-old’s importance to the first team squad has waned in recent seasons, with the experienced player making just 21 appearances in the Championship this term, including only nine starts.

However, Leicester supporters showed their support for Vardy to stay last weekend, chanting for 10 more years of the former England international.

Albrighton makes Vardy claim

Albrighton has claimed that Vardy still has plenty to offer to the Championship side at this stage of his career.

The winger has been teammates with the club captain for almost an entire decade, and believes that his future should remain at the King Power Stadium.

“[Vardy] is still as energetic as ever,” said Albrighton, via Leicestershire Live.

“That goes for on the pitch and off the pitch. He is fantastic and he’s been fantastic for this football club over the years.

“I think he’s got more in him. We will see how the end of the season goes.

Jamie Vardy league goals - 2023/24 Opponent (Home or Away) Result Did he start? Southampton (A) 4-1 win Yes Bristol City (H) 1-0 win Yes Blackburn Rovers (A) 4-1 win Yes Stoke City (H) 2-0 win No Watford (H) (brace) 2-0 win No Stoke City (A) (brace) 5-0 win No

“Without a doubt, I think there is more in him.

“I think he’s still a great player for this football club. He’s been a great servant.

“It’s his work ethic, his drive, everything.

“He’s just been massive for the club and epitomises everything that we want to do and want to be.

“It will be a sad day when he eventually does go, whether that’s this year, or whenever it may be.

“I don’t know why you would ever write him off. I find that baffling, to be honest.

“Any time he’s been out of the team, he has always come back and come up trumps.

“I would never write that boy off.”

Leicester City league position

Leicester are currently leading the way at the top of the second division table, with a 2-1 win over Watford last weekend maintaining the team’s gap to the chasing pack.

Enzo Maresca’s side leads second place Southampton by 11 points, albeit they have played a game more than the Saints.

The gap to third place Leeds United is 12 points, with 15 games remaining in the campaign.

Leicester are seeking automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt after suffering relegation last year.

Next up for Leicester is a home game against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

Vardy’s future should be with Leicester

Even if he isn’t starting every week, there is still plenty Vardy has to offer the club.

His experience is invaluable, which makes him a great asset to have in the dressing room.

There has been a lot of upheaval in the squad in the last year, so keeping him around will help those fresh faces to settle in.

Vardy has become synonymous with Leicester, so it would be strange to see him depart under any circumstances besides retirement at this stage.