‘He’s got lots to offer’ – Birmingham City eyeing transfer move for in-demand EFL midfielder: The verdict

Birmingham City are locked in a transfer tussle with a number of Championship clubs over a potential agreement with Bristol City winger Jamie Paterson according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Millwall are also keen on a deal to sign Paterson, who has spent almost five years with Bristol City.

Paterson is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it is claimed that the winger will be heading for the Ashton Gate exit door in the near future.

He has made 22 appearances in all competitions this term for Bristol City, and has chipped in with four goals and two assists, in what looks to be his final season with the club.

Birmingham City are currently sat 16th in the Championship table under the management of Lee Bowyer, and the Blues are evidently keen to add to their squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

But would Paterson be a good addition to the Birmingham City squad ahead of the 2021/22 season?

We discuss…

Toby Wilding:

I could see this being a good signing for Birmingham if they can pull it off.

Goals have been hard to come by for the Blues at times this season, so the addition of an attacking outlet such as Paterson could certainly help them to rectify that.

His experience in the Championship, where he has shown he can both finish and create chances, means you feel he is a player who could also help the rest of the squad boost their output, were he to make the move to St Andrew’s.

Indeed, with his contract expiring at the end of this season, Paterson also looks set to be available on a free transfer, which is certainly helpful from a financial perspective in such a challenging time for clubs across the country at the minute, meaning this could be well worth looking into for Birmingham.

George Harbey:

I quite like this potential signing and it strikes me as a typical Bowyer addition. Paterson would be available to sign on a free transfer and he’s a proven player at this level.

He’s 29 and getting older, but his quality on the ball and his ability to play either as a 10 or out wide would see him fit right in at St. Andrew’s.

What does concern me is how he’s only played 20 times this season which has largely been down to injury, and the fact he flattered to deceive at Derby last season.

But I’d back Bowyer to get the best out of him as he is that type of manager.

George Dagless:

Potentially.

He’s a good player at Championship level and is one of those players that you can see having a number of clubs interested in him.

Clearly, we’re heading for a summer window where free agents are going to be in demand, and in abundance, more than usual and so I think we’ll see plenty of deals like this going through.

He’s got lots to offer Birmingham and I think he’s the sort of player that the Blues should be looking at getting as Lee Bowyer looks to put together a side capable of doing more than just fighting relegation.