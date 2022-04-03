“He’s got all the ability you want” – Clinton Morrison heaps his praise on Nottingham Forest star

Nottingham Forest star boosted their chances of securing a play-off spot in what remains of this Championship season with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Blackpool yesterday afternoon.

Netting two and assisting one, Brennan Johnson once again shone, proving just why he has been at the centre of higher-level interest.

The 20-year-old has proven to be a level above at times this season, with yesterday’s game certainly falling into that category.

The nervousness of being a part of this entertaining battle for the play-offs has not slowed down his progression at all, in fact, if yesterday is anything to go by, he may thrive off this pressure.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Nottingham Forest?

1 of 12 Stuart Broad? Yes No

Speaking on EFL on Quest’s highlights show last night, Clinton Morrison spoke about the young attacker’s performance, praising the ability he has: “He’s a top player. Knowing people at Forest, there were a lot of Premier League clubs after him. You have to credit Steve Cooper because he’s going to have told the board that they need to keep Brennan.

“He’s got all the ability you want. He makes the first goal for Zinckernagel, the second is a fantastic finish. He makes it look so easy. Everything he does, it’s just natural. He slows it down, and the finish [for the third goal] is brilliant.

“He’s still a youngster, he’s still learning, but he is fantastic. I have high hopes for him.”

The verdict

Johnson has emerged as one of the brightest talents in England this season and looks bound to be playing his football in the top-flight next season.

Nottingham Forest fans will be hoping that this will be with them, placing more emphasis and importance on securing promotion in what remains of this season.

Fearless and full of confidence, Johnson is someone who creates excitement every time he gets on the ball, with the 20-year-old being unplayable at times against the Seasiders yesterday.

Forest are progressing at an alarming rate and have been excellent under Steve Cooper, with Johnson being a big part of the Welshman’s success at The City Ground thus far.