“He’s got a track record of succeeding at this level” – West Brom fan pundit selects ideal Steve Bruce replacement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion fans were delivered the news on Monday morning that many were asking for when it was announced that Steve Bruce had been sacked as the club’s manager.

The 61-year-old had overseen a torrid start to the 2022-23 Championship season, winning just one of the Baggies’ 13 matches so far, with a 0-0 draw against Luton Town on Saturday leaving them in 22nd position, amid chants from the terraces telling Bruce his time was up.

Unlike after the midweek loss to Preston North End, the West Brom hierarchy acted this time around and relieved Bruce of his duties, and as expected there has been plenty of names that have been thrown around already in regards to the vacancy.

One of those is ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche, and according to FLW’s Albion fan pundit Matt, he would be the perfect and ideal candidate to succeed Bruce in the dugout at The Hawthorns.

“I think there’s only one option that Albion should now get as manager and that has to be Sean Dyche,” Matt said.

“He’ll get the sort of discipline into the squad that hasn’t been there for a number of years now and he’s got a track record of succeeding at this level, playing attacking football at this level which is something that some fans don’t realise.

“With Burnley I think his team scored 90 goals or something like that, he’s won promotion twice, and importantly has kept teams in the Premier League on such a limited budget, because if you look at the only way Albion can progress is with the club being sold.

“If they can then get to the Premier League, Dyche is someone that you’d back to keep them there out of anyone, so that will then restore value in the club and on the off chance we can get up, then we can maybe stay there.

“I think he’s the only open and he’s a likeable character too from a fans point of view..”

The Verdict

If he has finished waiting around for any Premier League openings, then Dyche would surely be the ideal candidate for many.

Yes, his style isn’t generally pretty on the eye with progressive passing football, but in the Championship his direct approach has worked twice with Burnley with automatic promotion, where plenty of goals were scored.

Things were different in the Premier league as the Clarets were often fighting to stay in a lot of games, but in the second tier, Dyche could get the best out of attacking talents such as Jed Wallace, Karlan Grant, Daryl Dike and John Swift.

In the end, Dyche may decide that he’d rather wait around a bit longer for a Premier League job, but if all the stars align and he wants to test his mettle at Albion, then there’s no-one probably better for the job.