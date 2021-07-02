‘He’s got a great chance’ – Millwall secure transfer agreement: Is he a guaranteed starter? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall today confirmed the addition of a brand new striker – or a familiar one in-fact – as Benik Afobe joined on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

Afobe links up with Gary Rowett once again as he was the manager who took him to Staffordshire in the first place, and this move comes off the back of a stint at Trabzonspor last season, where he scored five times in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 28-year-old is looking for a fresh lease of life back in London, and it does seems as though the Lions needed attacking reinforcements as none of their strikers really hit a run of form in 2020-21.

Is Afobe a guaranteed starter at The Den this coming campaign though? The FLW team have given their say on the matter.

Chris Thorpe

In a word, yes. I don’t see why Afobe would move all the way down south to Millwall if he wasn’t guaranteed to start.

I think he’ll be a key player for the Lions moving forwards and if they can get him scoring regularly, he will prove to be a real asset.

He’s had a tough time over the past few years due to injuries but there is certainly a great player left in there somewhere.

Rowett is good at getting the best out of players who have been tossed aside by other clubs, so I would say watch this space with Afobe.

He could really make the difference for them if he shows the form that many people know he is capable of.

Sam Rourke

I think he’s got a great chance.

The Millwall frontline certainly needed bolstering this summer and Afobe has the potential to be a hit at the Den next term.

He’s been unlucky with injuries over the last few seasons and needs a fresh start to rejuvenate his career, and if given consistent game-time at the Lions, he could re-find his old self in front of goal.

For me, Millwall have too many 5-10 goal strikers right now, with the likes of Matt Smith, Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw never seeming to maintain any form of consistency in front of goal.

Afobe knows where the net is at this level and if he manages to avoid any injuries, he could thrive.

He offers alternative qualities to what the aforementioned striking trio can give, so for me, I see him being a really welcome addition who has every chance of being a guaranteed starter.

George Dagless

I think there’s a considerable chance of that, providing he finds some form and consistency.

Millwall needed a forward this summer to add to their options up front and I think Afobe could be a shrewd signing, but he will need to hit the ground running and quickly show what he’s got.

We know that he can be a real asset at Championship level and Gary Rowett will feel he can get the best out of him, so there are obvious signs that he’ll be a regular at The New Den next year in the starting line-up.

It’s all about goals for Afobe, though, so I think he’ll get the first few games and then needs to earn the right to stay in the side, as with any player.